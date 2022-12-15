High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake fills it up from deep to drop Winlock

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks let the feathers and three-pointers fly against the Cardinals, Wednesday, in a 70-19 Central 2B League victory.

Lainey Dean led Toutle Lake with a game-high 20 points and eight assists. Payton Thayer added 16 points for the hosts and Olivia Thomas added 10 points.

“Everybody, who got in, whether they started or came off the bench, contributed to the win, which is a great step forward for us,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

Even more than the offense, though, it was the defense that pleased coach Dean as his team allowed no more than eight points in any quarter.

“They really did a good job defensively tonight and we’re finally getting healthy,” coach Dean said. “I almost have my entire team on the bench now. Not quite, but close.”

The Ducks ran a press against the Cardinals to open the game up before falling back to work on their half court man-to-man tactics for the rest of the way.

Jasmine Smith pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds for the Ducks, while Kendal Dean and Haileigh Cooper each grabbed seven boards.

“We had difficulty containing Toutle's three-point shooters and had difficulty shooting ourselves,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “(Kindyl) Kelly had a rough shooting night tonight, which impacts our ability to be fully effective offensively.”

Kelly finished with a team-high eight points to go with four steals. Kiya Peppers added five points and four rebounds in the loss, while Adriana Garcia notched two points with five rebounds.

“Kiya Peppers worked hard tonight and played her best game of the year defensively,” McCoy said. “Wisner and Guenther, our two 8th graders, played strong minutes.”

Winlock (2-4, 0-3) will play at Wahkiakum on Friday at 6 p.m.

Toutle Lake (4-1, 2-1) will play at Adna on Friday.

Hudson’s Bay drops R.A. Long

The junior tandem of Alana Stephens and Promise Bond combined for 40 points to carry Hudson’s Bay to a 63-32 2A Greater St. Helens League win over R.A. Long, Wednesday at The Lumberdome.

Stephens scored 22 points and Bond finished with 18 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field. The Eagles opened a 27-15 lead at halftime and then pulled away in the third period with a 19-point quarter to go up 46-24 entering the final eight minutes.

Gracelyn House had a double-double to lead the Jills with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Breyelle Box added eight points and Alauna Brown also grabbed 10 rebounds.

R.A. Long (0-4, 0-3) will play at Ridgefield on Friday.

Riverhawks picked off at Napavine

NAPAVINE — Toledo was unable to keep pace with the Tigers in a Central 2B League girls basketball tilt, Wednesday, falling to Napavine 68-28 on the road.

The Tigers jumped out of the starting blocks to post 26 points in the first quarter and took a 47-11 lead into the intermission. Kiera O’Neill led the hosts with a game-high 18 points in the win.

Toledo didn’t have any more luck putting the ball in the hole in the third quarter but was able to shave two points off the gap in the fourth quarter when it scored a dozen points.

Ryah Stanley led the Riverhawks with seven points and Bethany Bowen added six.

Toledo (2-4, 1-2) will host Rainier (WA) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Fishermen fall in Forks

FORKS — Ilwaco was handed its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 75-64 to Forks in a Pacific 2B League contest.

Forks utilized a strong third quarter to pull away from the Fishermen after holding a precarious 39-36 halftime lead. The Spartans outscored Ilwaco 22-11 in the third quarter to claim a 61-47 lead with eight minutes to play.

Junior guard Keira Johnson scored 27 points and senior backcourt mate Kadie Wood added 21 points to lead Forks in the win.

Ilwaco saw a balanced scoring effort from its offense once again. Senior post Olivia McKinstry finished with a team-high 17 points to lead the charge. Ione Sheldon, Mikaila Warfield and Zoey Zuern each dropped in 12 points.

Ilwaco (4-1, 2-1) hosts Willapa Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

TIP-IN

- Rainier defeated Vernonia 32-29 on the road.