High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo takes it to Rochester in opener

ROCHESTER — Ryah Stanley led Toledo with 16 points on Tuesday on the way to a 44-23 cross-conference victory over 2A Rochester.

The 2B squad from South Lewis County carved out a 17-6 lead in the first eight minutes and led 22-10 at the intermission.

“We played pretty well. We kept our turnovers down tonight,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said.

Quyn Norberg backed up Stanley with seven points and Paige Hill added six. Everyone who played for the Riverhawks got at least one bucket on the night.

“We shot the ball pretty well tonight. We were 6-of-12 from the three point line,” Wood noted.

Stefa Arceo-Hansen added five points and seven rebounds in the win, while Abbie Marcil scored three points with a team-high eight rebounds.

“Good rebounding by those two,” Wood said.

Rosin Stull led the Warriors with seven points.

Toledo (1-0) will play at South Bend on Thursday.

Kelso swamped by Storm to start season

VANCOUVER — One day after playing a no-stakes jamboree at Lower Columbia College the Kelso girls basketball team hit the road for their regular season opener and fell 63-43 at Skyview.

The Storm came out hot, outscoring the Hilanders 20-7 in the first quarter, and never relented. Charlotte Baker led Skyview with 12 points and Jordan Labrador-Hewitt added 11 points.

After falling behind 33-15 before halftime Kelso was able to put up a better effort down the stretch. Lexi Grumbois led the Hilanders with 15 points and six steals. Kenzie Milligan added 14 points in the loss.

“Kenzie Milligan had a great game at the high post including three blocks and six rebounds,” Kelso coach Jen Frost (Hamilton) said.

Madalynn Moe added four points and a team-high eight rebounds in the loss.

Kelso (0-1) will play at Mark Morris on Friday at 7 p.m.

Winlock implodes Trojans in season debut

PE ELL — Facing off against a familiar foe who used to be a friend, the Cardinals wound up on the right side of things with a 57-39 win over Pe Ell in a non-league girls basketball contest.

Last season Winlock enjoyed the help of Charlie Carper when Pe Ell was unable to field a team. This year the Trojans are back in business and Carper is back home. She scored a team-high 24 points on Tuesday but it wasn’t enough to get Pe Ell over the top.

“Our plan after the first quarter was to slow Charlie Carper down,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy told The Chronicle. “(Adriana) Garcia and (Angela) Gil did a great job containing her, which is difficult to do with her speed and jumping abilities.”

Winlock’s Kindyl Kelly scored a game-high 27 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Kiya Peppers added 16 points while Garcia scored eight. Gill chipped in four points to go with her team-high eight rebounds.

“I am happy with our performance, as our team is learning new roles and positions after graduating key program players,” McCoy added. “The entire team played with a lot of heart and focus.”

Winlock (1-0) will welcome Mary M. Knight on Friday.

Ducks dynamite in opener at La Center

LA CENTER — Toutle Lake got out of the gate and looked good doing it Monday with a 46-37 win over the Wildcats in a cross-classification matchup.

The Fighting Ducks rode an 18 point night from Karlie Smith to victory after taking a 26-11 lead into the intermission.

“I was very pleased with the first game effort of the girls. We played really, really solid in the first half,” TL coach Darren Dean said.

Lainey Dean and Payton Thayer each chipped in 10 points for the Ducks.

Leading 35-20 after three quarters Toutle Lake had to withstand a 17-point push from La Center in the fourth quarter but found enough stops and enough offense to secure the win. Shaela Bradley led the Wildcats with 14 points.

“We made some mistakes, which is to be expected in the first game,” coach Dean said. “But we finished it out and got the win.”

Kendal Dean added four points with a team-high 12 rebounds and Jasmine Smith tallied four points with nine rebounds for the Ducks.

Coach Dean was pleased with the balanced scoring effort from his team on opening night even as Smith picked up right where she left off last season by leading the team’s offense.

“I think it’s possible she could do that any given night,” coach Dean said. “But I think we’ll be a little better this season as far as spreading the scoring around this season.”

Toutle Lake (1-0) will play at Castle Rock on Thursday at 7 p.m.