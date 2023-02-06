KALAMA — Three Rivers Christian learned its lessons in a hurry last week in order to earn a 47-28 win over Columbia Adventist Academy on Saturday in a playoff seeding tiebreaker contest.

After falling to Kalama and Naselle earlier in the week the Eagles were battle tested when it came time to determine positioning for the 1B District IV girls basketball tournament. Kelsey Poyner led Three Rivers with a game-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

“Seeing two defenses early this week we needed to learn from in losses to Kalama and Naselle,” TRC coach Walter Poyner said. “Our offense and defense found some good rhythm and we are figuring out how to play more efficiently. Some of our young girls are really starting to put it together.”

The Eagles turned a nine point lead after eight minutes into a 21-6 advantage at the half and never let Columbia Adventist back in the game.

Elizabeth Romanillos added 10 points with five rebounds for the winners and freshman Kiera McGinley chipped in seven points with seven boards and three steals.

“Senior transfer Aurora Fortunati scored four points and stuffed the stat sheet as well with 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals,” coach Poyner noted.

Three Rivers Christian will Mary M. Knight on Tuesday in Matlock at 6 p.m. in the first round of the district tournament.

Rockets wrap up season at White Salmon

WHITE SALMON — The Castle Rock girls basketball team ended its season way on down the road, Saturday, in a 62-31 loss to the Bruins.

The Rockets stayed within a hop and skip over the first half, trailing just 31-18, but let the game get away after the half. White Salmon won the third quarter 22-2 and rode out the victory with its offense still in attack mode.

Brookelyn Alblinger led Castle Rock with 15 points and Sophia Buchanan added four.

“I’m tremendously proud of the growth my team has made this year and I am looking forward to seeing them continue to improve in the off season,” Castle Rock coach Jorda Garbe said.