High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Three Rivers clips Fort Vancouver for third win in a row

VANCOUVER — Three Rivers Christian rattled of 19 fourth quarter points in order to cement their first winning streak of the season with a 45-39 victory over 2A Fort Vancouver on the road, Monday.

The Eagles entered the fourth quarter trailing by two points and then put together their best offensive effort in order to close the gap and bank the win.

“We managed the improbable tonight and pulled off a tough win,” TRC coach Walter Poyner said. “This was a close and hotly contested game throughout.”

The Eagles trailed by three points after one quarter but held the Trappers to just two points in the second period in order to grab a 15-13 edge before the half. Fort Vancouver answered back with 15 points in the third quarter, though, to retake the lead.

Trian Clark paced Fort Vancouver with 16 points, but no other Trappers reached double figures.

“Our D really held us in there very well,” coach Poyner said. “The second half saw the score see-saw back and forth until junior Kelsey Poyner caught fire, hitting three 3-point shots and making four consecutive free throws at the end to seal the game.”

Kelsey Poyner led TRC with a game-high 22 points to go with five rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals.. Elizabeth Romanillos added 18 points with three assists in the win, while Keira McGinley chipped in four points with four rebounds and four steals.

Three Rivers Christian (7-6, 5-2) was set to host Mossyrock on Tuesday night before bringing Columbia Adventist to town on Thursday.

Clatskanie gets hot to toast Mannahouse

PORTLAND — The Tigers went off for 29 points in the third quarter, Monday, in order to slip by Mannahouse Christian Academy 70-69 in 2A NW League play.

Clatskanie held a 25-20 lead at the half and then turned the Lions’ press inside out after the break in order to run their lead out to 54-39. Kylie Thomas led the Tigers with a game-high tally of 32 points.

“Mannahouse ran a press all evening so our (we) took advantage of the quick baskets on the press break, and strong boards by our girls to come home with the win,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

Joey Sizemore added 23 points with 12 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Bekah Hagen added eight points with 17 rebounds and four assists n the win.

“Proud of the flexibility of our senior captain, Bekah Hagen, in jumping in and taking on ball handling duties while our other guard is out,” coach Sizemore said.

Mattee Champion added two points with 10 rebounds to help Clatskanie clean the glass.

The Tigers allowed just three Mannahouse players to score in the contest. Reaiah Hall led Mannahouse with 35 points and Adriana Bjornsgard added 22.

Clatskanie (7-6 2-3) will host Portland Christian at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tip-In

Rainier lost 49-27 on the road to Yamhill-Carlton. A report was not provided to The Daily News.