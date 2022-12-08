High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Stanley and Arceo-Hansen lead Toledo over Onalaska

TOLEDO — A 17-point second quarter propelled Toledo to a comfortable 36-24 win at home against Onalaska in a Central 2B League girls basketball contest on Wednesday.

Ryah Stanley led the Riverhawks with 12 points and junior Stefani Arceo-Hansen added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Abbi Marcil added seven points and three rebounds while Paige Shill led the Riverhawks on the glass with nine rebounds.

“Mainly I was just happy because we played pretty decent defense last night,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “We cut down our fouls and that was nice. We’ve been having a hard time with not moving our feet.”

Cierra Berg led the Logger with nine points and Brooklyn Sandridge added eight points.

Circumstances conspired to make Toledo get creative with its lineup in the victory, and that’s not likely to change any time soon.

“We’ve got a couple girls sick and couple girls injured now and we had short numbers to begin with,” Wood said.

Toledo (2-1) heads to Adna on Friday for a league contest.

Woodland routs La Center in Lewis River Cup

LA CENTER — A dominant first half carried Woodland to an easy 59-22 non-league victory over class 1A La Center on Wednesday. Riley Stading and Sydney George led the Beavers offense with 20 points in the first half to help the team take a 34-9 lead into halftime.

Woodland coach Glen Flanagan emptied his bench in the second half to divvy up the playing time. The Beavers finished with three double-figure scorers led by Stading who dropped 12 points. Senior Kenzi Bunger and George each finished with 10 points and Addi Stading added nine points for Woodland.

Junior forward Talia Wise led La Center with six points in the loss.

Woodland (2-1) travels to Fort Vancouver on Monday.

T-Wolves sock it to Cards

WINLOCK — Malia Armstrong helped Morton-White Pass open a 23-2 first quarter lead on the way to a dominant 71-24 win in Central 2B League contest, Wednesday.

Four Timberwolves finished in double figures with Armstrong leading the way with 18 points. Junior guard McKenzee Mays had 16 points, 5-foot-7 post Kiera Miller scored 15 points and Natalia Armstrong added 14 as MWP built a 41-11 lead at halftime to win comfortably.

“We struggled with Morton-White Pass’ press the first quarter and had difficulty containing their guards,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “We need to work on our confidence and starting the game with confidence, not gaining it in the third quarter.”

Kindyl Kelly led the Cardinals with 13 points and Angie Gil Munoz pulled down a team-best nine rebounds to lead the Cardinals on the glass.

“Angie was a great floor leader tonight and played with a lot of heart,” added McCoy.

Winlock (0-2) hosts Kalama on Friday.

Warfield, Ilwaco rout South Bend

ILWACO — Freshman Mikaila Warfield scored 21 points as Ilwaco cruised to a 76-14 victory against South Bend in Pacific 2B League girls basketball action Wednesday.

Ilwaco dominated South Bend in the interior as the 5-foot-8 Warfield, the 5-foot-11 McKinstry and the 5-foot-8 Natalie Gray had their way. McKinstry and Gray each added 13 points for the Fishermen who emptied the bench in the second half after taking a 56-9 lead into halftime.

“A good all around game for us tonight getting all nine girls solid minutes,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “It was good to get Julianna Fleming back in the lineup which will be just in time for a big league game Friday night.”

Ilwaco (3-0, 1-0 league) returns to the court on Friday to host Raymond.

Tip-ins

Wahkiakum was forced to forfeit to Napavine due to a lack of available players.