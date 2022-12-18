High School Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long suffers defeat by Liberty in Nike Shootout

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The opening game of the Nike Interstate Shootout was a struggle for R.A. Long as it fell to Liberty High School of Oregon 73-6, Saturday.

Berlynn Carlson finished with 20 points, while Amara Harper had 11 and Makenzie Harper added 10 points for the Falcons.

Liberty's size and offensive skill presented a formidable foe for the Lumberjills who managed just four points in the first half as Liberty built a 38-4 lead.

Breyelle Box scored four points, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals to lead the Lumberjills.

R.A. Long (0-6) was set to take on Westview on Sunday in another non-league game in The Shootout.

Rainier falls to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ore. — The Rainier girls basketball team suffered its second loss by more than 20 nights in as many nights in a 54-30 drubbing at the hands of Harrisburg, Saturday.

The Columbians are in the midst of a four-game non-league road trip and things have not started out as planned.

After winning at Vernonia on Wednesday, the Columbians were soundly beaten by Valley Catholic Friday. On Saturday against Harrisburg, Rainier battled its opponent valiantly in the first half, before wilting in a disappointing second.

The Hornets claimed a 26-18 lead at the break and were able to double that lead after the third quarter, extending the score to 40-23.

Lacey Makinson finished with 16 points to lead the Rainier offensive output. Cordi Biddix scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds. Lilli Dean had 10 rebounds, five points and two blocks.

Rainier (4-5) was set to conclude its road trip on Monday at Sheridan in another non-league contest.

Tip-In

- Naselle defeated Toledo 38-29 at home in a non-league contest.