High School Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long starts strong, falls to Hockinson

R.A. Long started off strong but was unable to sustain its offensive output over the 32-minute contest in a 48-18 loss to Hockinson, Tuesday, in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball play.

Breyelle Box had eight of her team-high 11 points in the first quarter as the Lumberjills opened an 11-5 lead over Hockinson early on. Box would win up with five rebounds, three assists and two steals on her final line, butHowever Hockinson battled back as Siena Brown and Kendall Lawson got a few more touches and began to find their shot.

Brown scored four of her team-high 19 points in the second quarter as Hockinson closed the gap to head into the half tied 13-13. Lawson finished with 13 points for the Hawks.

Hockinson pulled away in the third quarter when Brown went 3-for-3 from the field. Olivia Cochenour also made a pair of field goals to push the Hawks on a 19-5 run.

Alauna Brown scored four points for R.A. Long and Jillian Woodruff came away with five rebounds, four steals, one block and a charge taken on defense.

R.A. Long (0-2, 0-1) returns to the court at Washougal on Thursday.

Beavers left behind by Columbia River

WOODLAND — Emma Iniguez and Columbia River pulled away in the second half to defeat Woodland 36-26, Tuesday.

Iniguez, a 5-foot-9 junior, finished with a game-high 18 points to lead the Rapids to the 2A Greater St. Helens League win. Freshman guard Gracie Glavin had nine points for Columbia River.

Woodland and River were tied 15-15 at halftime. River took a 26-24 lead into the fourth and got a couple of key baskets from Glavin to hold off the Beavers.

Emily Hughes led the Beavers with nine points and seven rebounds. Riley Stading added seven 10 rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Woodland (1-1, 0-1) plays at La Center Wednesday.

Naselle's offense sings at School for the Deaf

VANCOUVER — The Comets played nearly pitch perfect basketball Tuesday in a 62-32 road victory over the Washington School for the Deaf.

Laurey Katyrniuk led Naselle with a game-high 25 points and Bella Colombo added 17 points in the win..

“The girls played well tonight,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “We really worked on moving the ball and working on a few different things. It was nice to see all the girls contributing in some way tonight.”

Kaylin Shrives contributed seven points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists in the win, while Gladys Wilson had six points with a block to her name. Bella Dunagan added four points, four rebounds and two assists for Nselle.

“Tonight all the girls that played got a lot of time on the floor,” Green noted. “It was nice to see Gladys and Belle D. step up with some great shots tonight.”

Naselle (3-1) play at Mary M. Knight Friday at 7 p.m.

Three Rivers thwarted by Trojans in season opener

PE ELL — In its first game of the season, Three Rivers Christian was unable to complete the second-half comeback required to beat Pe Ell, Tuesday, with the Trojans taking the game by a score of 44-39.

Pe Ell, back on the court after a one-year hiatus and coached by former TRC coach Dave Tuengel, jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and held Three Rivers Christian off despite some good offense from the Eagles’ Kelsey Poyner and Elizabeth Romanillos.

Poyner scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists to lead Three Rivers Christian. Romanillos added 13 points with four assists and three steals.

“We started out like a team who has five girls of eight who have never played a minute of competitive basketball,” Three Rivers coach Walter Poyner said. “We dug ourselves a hole right off by turning the ball over and missing shots.

Former Winlock player Charlie Carper, now back with Pe Ell, led all scorers with 23 points to go with seven rebounds and eight steals.

Three Rivers senior wing Crystal Pan chipped in nine points and five steals in the opening night loss and newcomer Aurora Fortunati pulled down a team-best eight rebounds.

Three Rivers (0-1) is at Mossyrock on Thursday.

Tip-Ins

— Clatskanie defeated Scio, Ore. 34-25 in a non-league contest. This story will be updated.