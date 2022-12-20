High School Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long shows improvement in loss to St. Mary’s at Nike Interstate Shootout

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The Lumberjills’ last hurrah at the Nike Interstate Shootout last weekend was their best hurrah as they put up three dozen points in a 56-36 loss to 6A Saint Mary’s of Oregon.

“We played one of our best games so far this season,” RAL coach J.D. Ott said. “Over the three days our team learned a lot about the level of play we need to be at and improved on this with each game.”

Elsa Coltrell led the Blues with 31 points, including 10 in the first quarter alone.

The Lumberjills trailed by just four points after the first eight minutes and were still within striking distance at 29-20 when halftime arrived. Alauna Brown led the Jills with a team-high 15 points.

“Alauna Brown played an all around strong game on offense with 15 points and defended their post really well,” Ott said.

Breyelle Box added seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Jills. Grace House chipped in four points with seven boars, four helpers and three steals, while Bri Garwood notched four points with seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

“We played hard each day for all four quarters and battled until the final horn,” Ott noted. “Super proud of the team and their never give up attitude.”

R.A. Long (0-4, 0-5) will return to action when it hosts Columbia River on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: A previous story incorrectly stated that the Lumberjills went 0-2 at the Nike Interstate Shootout. The Daily News had not received this report at the time that story was published and the St. Mary’s game was not on the publicly posted schedule.

Three Rivers clipped at South Sound

TACOMA — An offensive swoon in the middle quarters was too much for Three Rivers Christian to overcome in a non-league girls basketball contest Monday against Sound Christian Academy where the Eagles fell 37-27.

The Eagles led 12-11 after one quarter and held a slim advantage for parts of the second quarter before the offensive woes settled in. Point guard Kelsey Poyner scored a dozen points in the first quarter on her way to a game-high 21 and 10 rebounds.

However, Three Rivers managed just four points in the both the second and third quarters, trailing 25-20 heading into the fourth and final chapter.

“We did lead this game into the second quarter. But ran out of gas in the second half,” TRC coach Walter Poyner said. “South Sound made some D adjustments that slowed us down...we just could not make shots.”

Savannah McDaniel led the Lions with 17 points to help the hosts pull away.

A considerable size advantage also played to South Sound’s favor.

“Our starting post was not available tonight so we started freshman Keira McGinley at center,” coach Poyner said. “She did good considering Sound has two 6-foot posts, managing six rebounds. When she got into foul trouble we had to play our point guard at center on D.”

Sandra Gall-Llull chipped in two points with four rebounds and four steals for the Eagles. Elizabeth Romanillos added four points with three boards and three helpers.

Three Rivers (1-5, 0-4) was set to play at Winlock on Tuesday. The Eagles will return to action at Kalama on Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.

Comets blown out by Yakama Tribal

TOPPENISH — Naselle made the trek out to Toppenish to play Yakama Tribal where things did not go its way for the majority of the 32 minute contest in a lopsided 60-29 defeat, Monday.

Lauren Katyryniuk scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Naselle. Bella Colombo added five points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists in the loss.

Naselle dealt with foul trouble and had a hard time finding the bottom of the basket against the Eagles. Yakama Tribal opened up a 29-16 lead after the first half and then poured it on in the third quarter with a 19-7 run to open up a 48-23 advantage.

“It was the little things tonight,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “Easy open looks at the hoop didn’t fall and we got tired.”

Gwen Dawes led Yakama Tribal with 23 points. Elisha Stacona had 11 points and Julia George added eight in the win.

“I put my freshmen on a full scale assault I guess you could call it to just apply pressure to (Yakama Tribal) in the backcourt. They generated a lot of turnovers off of that. The girls played hard and fought through to the end,” added Green.

Naselle (4-4, 2-2 league) is off for the Holiday break, returning to the court January 2 at Willapa Valley.

Columbians come up short at Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Ore. — Rainier managed to avoid a student-athlete code violation Monday when they came close but failed to secure the cigar in a 40-37 non-league loss to Sheridan.

The Columbians led 10-7 after one quarter before winding up tied at 21-21 at halftime. The Spartans won the the third quarter by four points, which was just enough to keep Rainier from pilfering the proverbial humidor.

Lacey Makinson led Rainier with 18 points and five rebounds. Cordi Biddix added seven points and nine boards and Taylor Johns posted five points with six rebounds in the loss.

Rainier (4-6) will host Seaside on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.