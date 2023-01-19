High School Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long rolled at home by Washougal

Coming off its first win of the season the R.A. Long girls basketball team could not keep the good times rolling Wednesday in a 52-18 loss to Washougal to begin the back half of their 2A Greater St. Helens League docket.

Last weekend the Lumberjills finally saw it all come together in a road win over Hockinson. Against the Panthers, though, the Jills were once again discombobulated in their relentless efforts.

“Tonight I had two starters out and that kind of threw us off. Being such a young team they look to those starters to set the tone for those things,” RAL coach J.D. Ott said.

Playing without Gracelynn House and Alauna Brown due to injuries the Jills were outpaced from the jump. R.A. Long fell behind by a dozen in the first quarter and trailed 28-10 at the half as turnovers limited their offense and the athleticism of Washougal tipped the scales toward the visitor’s bench at the Lumberdome.

Isabella Albaugh led the Panthers with a game-high 16 points and Chloe Johnson added 11. Washougal made 58% of their shots from inside the arc and buried three of their dozen long range attempts.

“It was just a weird night where we were off all game long,” Ott said. “We just have to stop hurting ourselves by turning the ball over too much.”

Briana Garwood led the Lumberjills offense with six points and six rebounds. Breyelle Box added four points with six rebounds and two steals, while Jacelyn Magana-Romero and Evelyn Ofstun each chipped in three points.

But that was not enough to keep up with the Panthers,who led by 24 points entering the fourth quarter Still, the Lumberjills never wavered in their commitment to figuring out their paces on offense, staying connected on defense and knocking down their open looks when the opportunity presents itself, especially those that come from the charity stripe.

“We continued to play hard, we continued to battle, and we don’t give up and we don’t quit,” Ott said. “Those are the residuals of that win.”

Ott was happy to reflect on Saturday’s 46-43 victory over the Hawks, recalling a complete team effort with one standout stat.

“Grace House was 11 of 12 from the free throw line,” Ott recalled. “She missed her first one but then after that it was nothing but net every time.”

That’s the sort of correlation and causation that a coach loves to see. It’s a carrot of positive reinforcement during a grueling backstretch of the season.

Injuries and other assorted roster churn has bankrupted an already thin R.A. Long lineup to the point that the junior varsity season will likely be canceled outright. That means varsity games could regularly be shifted to a 6 p.m. tipoff, but more importantly, it means minutes are up for grabs the rest of the way.

So far, Ott is pleased with what he’s seen from players like freshman Jillian Woodruff, who finished with two points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists against Washougal. It’s that sort of experience and steady improvement that keeps a coach coming back to blow the whistle, even when there’s growing pains along the way.

“Jillian Woodruff has really stepped up and taken some good minutes. She’s kind of been our sixth player off the bench and today she got the start,” he said. “She’ll usually come in and give us a spark off the bench but today it threw her off a little bit being a starter. It’s a little different.”

R.A. Long (1-10, 1-9) will play three games next week starting with a road game at Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday. The Lumberjills will host Ridgefield on Thursday.

Tigers come together to top PDX Christian

CLATSKANIE — Three Tigers scored at least 14 points, Wednesday, on the way to a 54-37 victory over Portland Christian in a 2A Northwest League contest.

Clatskanie got off on the right foot by cobbling together an 11 point lead in the first quarter. Kylie Thomas led the Tigers with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals in the win.

“We have been working on their press break and utilizing everyone in their rotation. It paid off tonight versus PC’s press,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “The girls played hard and worked together as a team and it showed tonight.”

Maya Helmen scored 15 points in the win and Joey Sizemore added 14 points with nine rebounds, six steals, three assists and three steals.

After watching their advantage shrink to just four points at the intermission the Tigers came back out of the locker room and won the third quarter 21-10 to get their lead back to more comfortable territory.

Bekah Hagen scored two points with nine rebounds and three assists and Addison Ward added two points with seven rebounds for the Tigers.

“Pretty proud of the hard work all these girls have been putting in. It is showing every time we go out on the floor,” coach Sizemore said.

Clatskanie (8-6, 3-3) will play at Vernonia on Friday.

Tip-In

Rainier lost 48-31 at Riverdale on Wednesday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News. The Columbians will host Neah-Kah-Nie on Friday at 7:30 p.m.