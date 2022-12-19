High School Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long drops both games in Nike Interstate Shootout

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Breyelle Box finished with 12 points but R.A. Long was unable to find enough offense to beat Westview, Sunday at the Nike Interstate Shootout at Lake Oswego High School. Instead, the Lumberjills fell 55-18 to conclude its weekend with an 0-2 mark in Oregon.

Despite the Jills’ loss, there was improvement on the offensive end. Box played well on the low block against the Westview defense. She added three rebounds and two blocks.

Also scoring for the Jills were Jocelyn Magana-Romero, Alauna Brown and Gracelyn House who each had two points. Gracelyn House stood out for her hustle on both ends of the court.

“This was a big improvement in our play from (Saturday),” R.A. Long coach JD Ott said. “We caused them some problems with our defense by forcing (Westview) to take two timeouts after they tried to run their offense and having to use the clock. We kept them from scoring in the fourth quarter with their starters still in the game.”

Siena Chadwick scored 18 points to lead Westview. Junior Kaleah Medeiros added 16 points and freshman London Bologoff had 11 for the Wildcats.

Westview played a strong first half to take control of the game. The Wildcats built a 35-6 lead thanks to a 19 point second quarters.

The opening game of the Nike Interstate Shootout was a struggle for R.A. Long as it fell to Liberty High School of Oregon 73-6, Saturday.

Berlynn Carlson finished with 20 points, while Amara Harper had 11 and Makenzie Harper added 10 points for the Falcons.

Liberty's size and offensive skill presented a formidable foe for the Lumberjills who managed just four points in the first half as Liberty built a 38-4 lead.

Box scored four points, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals to lead the Lumberjills.

R.A. Long (0-7) will return to league play at The Lumberdome against Columbia River on January 4.

Rainier falls to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ore. — The Rainier girls basketball team suffered its second loss by more than 20 nights in as many nights in a 54-30 drubbing at the hands of Harrisburg, Saturday.

The Columbians are in the midst of a four-game non-league road trip and things have not started out as planned.

After winning at Vernonia on Wednesday, the Columbians were soundly beaten by Valley Catholic Friday. On Saturday against Harrisburg, Rainier battled its opponent valiantly in the first half, before wilting in a disappointing second.

The Hornets claimed a 26-18 lead at the break and were able to double that lead after the third quarter, extending the score to 40-23.

Lacey Makinson finished with 16 points to lead the Rainier offensive output. Cordi Biddix scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds. Lilli Dean had 10 rebounds, five points and two blocks.

Rainier (4-5) was set to conclude its road trip on Monday at Sheridan in another non-league contest.

Katyryniuk leads Naselle over Toledo

NASELLE — Lauren Katyryniuk posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as Naselle earned a 38-29 non-league win over Toledo, Saturday.

Katyryniuk helped Naselle of the Columbia Valley 1B League run out to a 23-9 lead at halftime. Brynn Tarabochia had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Bella Colombo added nine points in the Comets offensive output.

“The first half of the game the girls came out on fire,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “We were moving the ball around really well and adapting to the different defenses that Toledo threw at us. After the half, the girls started rushing a bit and we allowed Toledo to come back into the game, but we calmed down and finished the job.”

The Comets did two things well enough to secure the win: They played strong defense against Toledo’s guards and made its free throws. Naselle finished the game 13-for-15 from the foul line.

“Bella was all over the place tonight with some great hustle plays,” Green added. “Kaylin and Brooke defended the post area really well and had some amazing blocks.”

Abbie Marcil led Toledo with 14 points and freshman Ryah Stanley had 12 points in the loss.

Naselle (4-3, 2-1 league) headed to Toppenish to play Yakima Nation Tribal on Monday and lost 60-29.

Toledo (2-6, 1-3) takes on Seton Catholic on the road in another non-league matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Kelly leads Winlock to win over Mary M. Knight

WINLOCK — Junior guard Kindyl Kelly posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Winlock’s 39-27 win over Mary M. Knight on the back of a strong second half in a non-league varsity girls basketball contest Saturday.

Senior Kiya Peppers finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals.

“After a slow first half start, the team turned it around in the second half, allowing Mary M. Knight only one point in the fourth quarter. Kelly and Peppers both had double-doubles and Adriana Garcia was a big spark in the second half scoring all of her nine points during this time frame.,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

Winlock trailed 18-16 at halftime before springing into the lead in the third quarter with a 13-8 run over the eight-minute quarter. Adriana Garcia scored all nine of her points in the second half for the Cardinals.

Winlock (3-5, 0-4 league) hosts Three Rivers Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m.