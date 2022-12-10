High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Poor second half dooms Kelso at Prairie

VANCOUVER — All was well for Kelso after the first half against Prairie. Unfortunately for the blue and gold the game of basketball requires two halves to be played and Kelso didn’t show up for the second act of its 3A Greater St. Helens League contest on Friday.

Trailing 23-16 at halftime, Prairie limited Kelso to just six points over the final 16 minutes as it surged in front to win 38-29 in front of its home crowd.

Prairie freshman Emma Smith scored 11 points and Claire Smith chipped in 10 points with four in the fourth quarter to lead the Falcons to the comeback win.

“We couldn’t get into a rhythm in the second half,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “Lexi Grumbois picked up her third foul early in the third quarter. Unfortunately, this may hurt us later in the season, but we will learn from this.”

The Hilanders jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter only to see their offense grind to a halt as fouls began to pile up. The team managed just two points in the fourth quarter after opening the final quarter with a one point lead at 27-26.

Lexi Grumbois scored 11 points to lead the Hilanders. Sophomore Bregan Ruhland added six points in defeat.

Kelso (1-2, 0-2 league) returns home to host Battle Ground on Monday at 7 p.m.

Panthers put Lumberjills in the corner

WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long managed to fare a little better offensively in its third game of the season, yet still came up short in a 64-30 road defeat to 2A Greater St. Helens League foe Washougal, Friday.

Isabella Albaugh led all scorers with 22 points to lead the Panthers offensive attack. Ireland Albaugh chipped in nine points for Washougal.

R.A. Long showed steady offensive improvement over its first two contests in which the team put up just 32 points in a pair of lopsided defeats.

Gracelyn House led the Jills with 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Sophomore Alauna Brown added eight points and junior Breyelle Box turned in nine points with seven rebounds and three steals in the loss.

R.A. Long (0-3, 0-2 league) hosts Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Kalama takes down Cardinals

WINLOCK — Kalama utilized a dominant first quarter to cruise to a comfortable road win over Winlock in Central 2B League play, Friday. The Chinooks’ Chloe Larsen led all scorers with 17 points as the visitors defeated Winlock 41-24.

Larsen finished with a double-double adding 17 rebounds to her offensive production. Aubrey Doerty finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Josie Brandenburg added eight points and six steals as the Chinooks tormented the Cardinals’ players defensively.

And Kalama did all of that playing shorthanded.

“With two of our starters out sick including point guard Reese Johnston and Jessica Meter, we dominated Winlock from the opening whistle,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “Josie Brandenburg shined with six steals while Aubrey Doerty and Chloe Larsen owned the paint.”

Kalama opened up a 13-0 lead after the first eight minutes, before heading into halftime with a 23-9 advantage. It coasted from there. Bridgette Hollifield chipped in five assists for the Chinooks offense.

Winlock was led by Natalie Cardenas who had 11 points and four steals. Kindyl Kelly added seven points in the loss and Kiya Peppers pulled down five rebounds.

"It took us the 1st half to gain our confidence, after not scoring at all in the 1st quarter and with Kiya Peppers in early foul trouble," Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. "Natalie Cardenas came alive the second half hitting some key shots."

Kalama (1-2) returns to the court at Stevenson on Monday.

Ilwaco fends off Seagulls

ILWACO — Trailing 47-32 midway through the third quarter, the Fishermen needed to flip the momentum or their home fans were going to head home disappointed.

Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner took a timeout to adjust his defense and challenged his team. The adjustments worked as Ilwaco closed with a 26-9 run to take the lead and hold off the Seagulls in a thrilling fourth quarter, earning a 58-56 victory in Pacific 2B League play to remain undefeated.

Raymond had a chance to tie or win the game with the final possession after Ione Sheldon made one of two free throws to put the Fishermen ahead by two points, 58-56. The Seagulls shot missed and Ilwaco celebrated.

Eighth-grader Mikaila Warfield scored a team-high 21 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to lead the Fishermen. Zoey Zuern finished with 15 points and Olivia McKinstry added seven points and 13 rebounds.

Karsyn Freeman scored a game-high 25 points to pace the Seagulls which rattled off a 20-point third quarter after the game was tied 27-27 at halftime.

Ilwaco (3-0) travels to Forks on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

- Wahkiakum defeated Onalaska 42-30 on the road.

- Toutle Lake lost a home game to Napavine, 69-23.

- Toledo lost to Adna 71-22 on the road.