High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris hands Ridgefield first loss

RIDGEFIELD — Natalie Mejia scored 16 points as Mark Morris handed Ridgefield its first defeat of the season, 51-46 on Thursday.

Isabella Merzoian added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds in the Monarchs’ 2A Greater St. Helens League win. Charlie Blain had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The two teams traded baskets through the first half. Mark Morris, though, was able to take a two-point lead into halftime, 26-24 despite not having its best night shooting from the perimeter.

“It was nice to score 51 points on a night where our jump shots were not falling at our normal clip from three,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “Even when we went a little cold in the fourth, our defense held up just long enough.”

Ridgefield was led by junior post Morgan Goode who finished with 13 points and senior Avery Wilson added 11 points.

Mark Morris (2-1, 2-0 league) travels to Columbia River on Monday.

Clatskanie takes out Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Kylie Thomas and Clatskanie held off Castle Rock to earn a 51-42 victory, Thursday.

The Tigers’ senior Thomas finished with 25 points and four steals to lead the offense. Clatskanie freshman forward Joey Sizemore finished with a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers.

"Kylie had good momentum tonight," Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. "She was out in front a lot on the break and our rebounders were looking up the floor for her and when in our offense she worked the ball well and worked herself into the holes in the defense."

Joey Sizemore turned in a double-double or the Tigers with 13 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, and four blocks. Bekah Hagen dropped in a bucket and grabbed 11 boards, while Jadee Mcleod scored four points with nine rebounds and five steals. Maya Helmen added seven points with a team-high six assists.

Laynee Logan scored 14 points to lead Castle Rock. Kynzi Bayes scored eight points with 13 rebounds and three assists in the loss.

“We had a hard fought game against Clatskanie,” Castle Rock coach Jordan Garbe said. “I was very proud of the heart the girls showed and how the team left it all on the court. Laynee did a great job leading the team tonight with both her key ball handling and as leading scorer."

Coach Sizemore saw the potential in The Rock that Garbe is working to polish.

"(They are) scrappy with a couple of good outside shooters able to take advantage of the times when we left a few holes on defense," Sizemore said. "Some solid 'bigs' that with some experience will develop into decent players."

Clatskanie hosts Portland Adventist Academy on Tuesday. Castle Rock (2-1) heads to Eatonville on Tuesday.

Three Rivers dammed by Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — It was a monumental struggle for Three Rivers Christian on Thursday. The Eagles were shutout for two whole quarters on the way to an 82-7 loss on the road to 1B Columbia Valley League opponent Mossyrock.

Mossyrock opened a 31-0 advantage after the first eight minutes as Payton Torrey led an offensive onslaught from the Vikings. Torrey had a game-high 19 points while going 3-for-5 from beyond the three-point line to lead Mossyrock. She filled the stat sheet with five steals, five assists and four rebounds.

Each of the Marshall sisters – freshman Renzy, sophomore Delaney and senior Caelyn – chipped in eight points for Mossyrock.

Elizabeth Romanillos scored all seven of Three River Christian’s points with two three-pointers and a free throw.

Three Rivers Christian (0-2) hosts Mary M. Knight on Monday.