High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris goes flat in loss to Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — The Monarchs scored just five points in the third quarter of a 55-40 loss to Hudson’s Bay, Friday.

The game was the early undercard to the boys game later in the evening but the Mark Morris girls could not muster enough punch to topple the Eagles in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“We couldn’t keep them off the offensive glass to the tune of 31 offensive rebounds,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “We didn’t shoot a great percentage in the second half and they ran away from us.”

Alana Stephens led Hudson’s Bay with 24 points and Miranda Gonzales added 20.

Mark Morris trailed just 26-24 at the half before allowing the Eagles to win the third quarter 13-5 and falling off the pace.

Isabella Merzoian scored a team-high 12 points for the Monarchs and Madi Noel chipped in eight points with a team-high 11 rebounds. Brooklyn Schlecht added eight points with six assists in the loss.

“We’re looking to bounce back next Wednesday against Ridgefield,” Atkins said.

Mark Morris (9-5, 7-2) currently sits in second place in the 2A GSHL and will host Ridgefield at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Rockets slow out of the gate against Bulldogs

STEVENSON — Castle Rock managed just 11 first half points in a 50-33 loss to Stevenson, Friday.

The Rockets matched their first half output in both the third and fourth quarters but it was still not enough to overcome a 16 point deficit at the half.

Aria Obias scored a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs and Sofai Spencer added 14. Stevenson topped out with 18 points in the fourth quarter after putting up 17 in the first.

Kynsi Bayes led the Rockets with 11 points and Brookelyn Alblinger scored nine.

Castle Rock (1-10, 0-5) will play at Seton Catholic on Tuesday.

Kalama fends off Onalaska

ONALASKA — A big first half provided the Chinooks with enough cushion to survive a late push by the Loggers, Friday, in a 45-37 Central 2B League victory.

Kalama put up 35 points over the first two quarters in order to take a 22 point lead into the intermission. Reese Johnston led the Chinook with a game-high 18 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and two assists.

“What a combined team effort tonight,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “We are starting to fire on all cylinders, super proud of these girls for their hard work and ability to finish.”

Holding a 41-23 lead entering the fourth quarter the Chinooks were able to absorve 14 points from the hosts down the stretch as they held on for the win.

Hannah Johnson scored 10 points with five rebounds for the winners while Aubrey Doerty added eight points with seven assists and three steals.. Sophie Given scored four points with four steals and four assists and Josie Brandenburg put up two points with five steals and three rebounds for the winners.

Brooklyn Sandridge paced the Loggers with a game-high 23 points.

“Sure was nice to see the good sportsmanship in Onalaska and Josie Brandenburg won that for our team,” coach Doerty said..

Kalama (7-6, 3-5) will host Morton-White Pass at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Second half spurs Toutle Lake over MWP

MORTON — Toutle Lake remained undefeated in 2023, picking up its fourth consecutive win with a strong second half to dispatch Morton-White Pass 47-34, Friday night.

Karlie Smith finished with 11 points in the win. Freshman guard Lainey Dean added 10 points and eight assists while junior Haileigh Cooper posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ducks.

Toutle Lake held the smallest of leads at the half with the score set at 19-18, after struggling to protect the basketball. The team played a much sharper second half, outscoring the Timberwolves 28-16.

“In the first half we turned the ball over too many times,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “Then in the second half, we cleaned it up which was a big difference. We just settled in, made some shots and played our game.”

Toutle Lake finished 15-for-22 from the free-throw line, which coach Dean believed was also a key factor to securing the victory.

“The girls have been improving at the line which is really good to see,” Dean added.

Toutle Lake (11-4, 7-3) sits in fourth place in the Central 2B standings behind the powers of Adna and Napavine. It hosts third-place Rainier (WA) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a critical league showdown.

Mules can’t hang with No. 3 Adna

ADNA — With losses in two of its last three league games, the schedule didn’t get any easier for Wahkiakum with a date at Adna, Friday.

The top Central 2B League team, and No. 3 ranked Pirates, proved to be too much, beating Wahkiakum 72-28 to remain undefeated at 8-0 in league play with a 12-1 record overall.

“Adna is a solid team all the way around,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “They defend well, shoot well and transition well. Their press was simply too much for us to handle tonight and when we did break it, they did a good job of getting back in their half court defense.”

Adna got out to a quick start behind the play of Danika Hallom and Gaby Guard who each scored seven points in the first quarter. The Pirates took a 18-5 lead which grew to 34-9 at halftime with senior Karlee VonMoos getting on track in the second quarter. The Mules doubled their offensive output in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

Miya Kerstetter scored nine points to lead the Mules in the loss. Bailey McKinley added six points and a team-high 11 rebounds and Reigha Niemeyer was held to just four points. Geneivieve Flemming scored six points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Wahkiakum (7-8, 4-4 league) has now lost three of its last four games in Central 2B League play. It will look to get back on track against Toledo in a home game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.