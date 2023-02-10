NASELLE — Lauren Katyryniuk scored a career-high 35 points to lead Naselle to a decisive 81-34 win over Three Rivers Christian, Thursday, in a 1B district IV loser-out tournament game.

Katyryniuk and the Comets went on a 13-0 run in the final minutes of the first quarter to open a 28-9 lead over the Eagles and cruise from there. Katyryniuk also pulled down seven rebounds and had five steals in her performance.

Little sister Aubrey Katyryniuk delivered 15 points for the Comets and Bella Colombo had 11 points and three steals. Kaylin Shrives had an outstanding all around game for Naselle as she finished with eight points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

“I was so proud of how well the girls played tonight. We came out wanting to defend our home court,” said Naselle coach Marie Green. “My girls moved the ball really well tonight. We looked to incorporate everyone.”

The Comets continued to produce on offense in the second half with the Katyryniuk sisters and Shrives going to work in the interior against the Eagles who simply were outmatched with the Comets’ size.

“You have to give (Three Rivers Christian) props for some of the distance at which they made (three-pointers),” Green noted.

Kelsey Poyner led Three Rivers Christian with 20 points in the loss which knocked the Eagles out of the district playoffs to end their season.

Naselle will play at Mossyrock on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with the winner earning both a trip to the 1B state tournament and a chance to play for the district championship.

Rainier falls despite strong game from Dean

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — A slow start once again spelled trouble for Rainier in its final game of the regular season. Despite an outstanding effort from Lilli Dean, Rainier fell to Neah-Kah-Nie 51-45, Thursday.

Dean, a 5-foot-11 freshman, finished with a career-high 26 points and 24 rebounds to go with five blocks to lead Rainier in the loss.

Neah-Kah-Nie started strong to build a 20-13 lead against the Columbians on its home floor in the 3A Coastal Range League game. The Pirates extended their lead in the second quarter to double digits by going on a 14-4 run. Neah-Kah-Nie led 34-17 at halftime.

Rainier managed to put together a strong third quarter to draw within seven points entering the final frame thanks to a 15-5 run. However, it couldn’t quite make up for its slow start.

Lacey Makinson scored 14 points and Cordi Biddix grabbed six rebounds to go with her two points for the Columbians.

Tigers stoke new HWY 30 rivalry with win at Knappa

KNAPPA, Ore. — The Tigers came out on top of their newfound league rivalry, Thursday, with a 48-47 win over Knappa in their final 2A Northwest League girls basketball contest of the season.

Clatskanie pounced on the Loggers from the jump and ran out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter. The Loggers played scratch basketball in the second quarter though and the Tigers were forced to settle for a 26-18 lead at halftime.

Joey Sizemore led Clatskanie with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

"It was a tough game but (the) girls kept working the ball well in offense and our defense was great," Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said "Girls dug deep and got the job done. Very proud of them."

Knappa cut the gap all the way down to one point entering the fourth quarter but could not get all the way back to even as the Tigers held strong on both ends of the court.

Mylie Lampea led the Loggers with 21 points.

Maya Helmen added 11 points for the Tigers and Bekah Hagen scored four points with 11 rebounds.

Clatskanie (12-10, 7-7) is qualified for the playoffs but must play the waiting game now to find out where it will finish in the league standings along with who, where and when it will play next.