High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Late collapse dooms Woodland against North Kitsap in T-Town

TACOMA — It ain’t over, until it’s over. The Woodland girls found that out the hard way in their semifinal game against North Kitsap in the T-Town Throwdown, Wednesday.

The Beavers held a 36-26 lead with less than two minutes to play against the Vikings only to see their opponent erase the deficit, force overtime and pull out the victory, 51-42.

Tyra Zetty and Teegan DeVries connected on a pair of late three-pointers and North Kitsap took advantage of 23 Woodland second-half turnovers to score 12 points in the final minutes to tie the score at 38-38 and force overtime. In the bonus frame, Kamora McMillian scored six points and Jade Sunnenberg added five as the Vikings outscored the Beavers 13-4 to win and advance to the final.

“It was just a nightmare,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “It was a game we had in our grasp. We should have won and advanced to play for the championship.”

As it did against Auburn in the opening round game on Tuesday, Woodland brought the press out in the first half which held North Kitsap to 16 points. Woodland took a 19-16 lead into the break, then held a 29-24 lead entering the fourth quarter. North Kitsap had been unable to get anything going offensively until suddenly as if a faucet was turned on, the offense started flowing.

Sophia Baugh scored a game-high 17 points to lead North Kitsap while Sunnenberg had 12 points and McMillian finished with eight.

For Woodland, Emily Hughes led the way with 11 points and Riley Stading added 10 points. Senior Sydney George led the Beavers with eight rebounds and five steals while chipping in three points. Kenzi Bunger added five rebounds and three points.

Woodland (5-3, 2-2 league) plays its final game of the T-Town Throwdown on Thursday.

Mark Morris falls at Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. — Playing without leading scorer Isabella Merzoian for the second consecutive day, Mark Morris found it much tougher sledding in a 56-37 loss to the 4A hosts from Astoria, Wednesday in the Vince Dulcich Memorial tournament.

Freshman Emery Young led the Fishermen with nine points in the first quarter as they got out in front of the Monarchs early and ended the quarter ahead 19-8. The Fishermen would take a 33-16 lead into halftime and never looked back.

Young finished with nine points and Astoria improved to 8-2 on the season with the non-conference win. Sophomore Shelby Bruney led Astoria with 11 points including six in the fourth quarter and Malory Dundas added 10 points.

“Just one of those games when nothing was going as we planned,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “Way too many turnovers against a very aggressive Astoria team. We shot 13-for-23 from two-point range, so when we did execute we shot a high percentage.”

Kea Makaiwi led Mark Morris with nine points, Natalie Mejia had seven and the trio of Madi Noel, Mo Harris and Charlie Blain each had six points. Noel played all 32 minutes for Mark Morris and led the team with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Mark Morris (5-4, 4-1 league) wraps up play in the Vince Dulcich Memorial tournament on Thursday.

Johnston helps Kalama over Three Rivers Christian

KALAMA – Despite its on-going battle with illness on its roster, Kalama dominated Three Rivers Christian of the Columbia Valley 1B League in a 47-13 win, Wednesday.

Freshman guard Reese Johnston led the charge with 20 points for the Chinooks who earned their second consecutive win after beating Castle Rock on the road last week. Johnston added four rebounds and four steals on the defensive end.

“It was a good team win,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “We have Chloe Larsen out sick and a few other girls just returning. We had numerous contributors (Wednesday).”

Kalama outscored Three Rivers Christian 24-5 in the first half. Bridgette Hollifield and Aubrey Doerty each had six points and Josie Brandenburg added five points for the Chinooks. Jessica Meyer led Kalama with six rebounds.

Kalama (4-4, 1-3 league) returns to the court with a league game at Rainier (WA) on Wednesday.

Cold shooting night kills Mules against Orcas Island

MOUNT VERNON – When you’re hot you’re hot and when you’re not, you just are not. Wahkiakum struggled mightily from the field Wednesday, as it fell 31-19 to Orcas Island in the first-round game of the Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Invite.

The Mules finished 2-for-38 from three-point range on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately it was one of those nights,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I thought we played pretty good defense obviously, but we just couldn’t get anything to fall. We had mostly good looks. When you’re not making anything, it’s hard to win basketball games.”

Wahkiakum (5-4, 3-1 league) will play Moses Lake Christian on Thursday.

Thomas, Clatskanie dominate Umatilla

SALEM, Ore. – Clatskanie used a strong first half to cruise past winless Umatilla in the opening round of the Salem Academy Crusader Classic, 38-23 Wednesday.

The combination of freshman Joey Sizemore and senior Kylie Thomas combined for 10 points in the first quarter as Clatskanie ran out to a 13-0 lead after eight minutes against the 3A Vikings.

Playing for the first time in almost two weeks, Clatskanie limited Umatilla to six first-half points and controlled the glass.

Thomas added seven in a strong fourth quarter as she finished with 19 points to lead the Tigers’ offense. Maya Helmen scored 10 points and Sizemore finished with eight to go with a team-high 12 rebounds and four steals for Clatskanie. Jadee McLeod had eight rebounds and one point.

Clatskanie (5-1 overall) was set to play Salem Academy on Thursday in the second round of the tournament.