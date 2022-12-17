High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Kerstetter nets 21, Wahkiakum whipsaws Winlock

CATHLAMET — Playing with just five girls Wahkiakum made short work of Winlock, Friday, downing the Cardinals 61-14 in a Central 2B League girls basketball contest.

Miya Kerstetter scored a game-high 21 points for the Mules, dishing five assists and swiping seven steals along the way. Reigha Niemeyer added 17 points with seven steals and six assists in the win.

“I thought our girls did a great job,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I thought we shifted extremely well on defense and I thought our rebounding was really, really impressive.”

The Mules turned a seven point advantage after one quarter into a 28-9 lead at the half. Wahkiakum held Winlock to no more than six points in any quarter by utilizing a man-to-man defense with a trap. The Mules kept a steady scoring pace across all four quarters despite playing without the use of any subs.

Bailey McKinley notched a double-double with 11 points, 17 rebounds and six steals for the Mules. Amirah Abdul-Kariem posted five points with nine rebounds and five steals in the win and Jessie LeFever scored seven points.

Wahkiakum had eighth grader Brienna Cothren on the bench for the contest but elected to save her eligibility for another day.

Kiya Peppers led Winlock with six points.

Winlock (2-5, 0-4) was set to host Mary M. Knight on Saturday before bringing Three Rivers Christian to town on Tuesday.

Wahkiakum (5-2, 3-1) will host Mossyrock on Tuesday.

Castle Rock clipped by Tenino in OT

TENINO — The Rockets found themselves in a barnburner Friday in the Stone City before falling 41-39 to Tenino in overtime in a non-league affair.

Castle Rock took a slim 18-17 lead into halftime before falling behind by a point heading into the fourth quarter. The Rockets then deployed their most effective attack of the night, scoring 13 points in the final regulation period to force overtime.

Laynee Logan and Kynsi Bayes led the Rockets with eight points each. Logan added four assists and five steals to her tally, while Bayes pulled down 13 rebounds, dished four assists and came away with 10 steals. Dakota Davis added seven points and four steals for Castle Rock.

In the overtime period, though, Castle Rock was outscored 4-2 by the Beavers. Bri Asay led Tenino with 18 points and Rilee Jones chipped in 11 for the hosts.

Castle Rock (1-4, 0-2) will host Kalama on Monday before heading to Toutle Lake on Tuesday.

Fighting Ducks sunk at Adna

ADNA — Toutle Lake came away from its C2BL matchup with Adna on Friday with a list of things it needs to improve on after the Fighting Ducks fell to the Pirates 63-31 on the road.

“More than anything we just didn’t take care of the ball,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “They forced us into too many turnovers and capitalized on those and jumped on us pretty quick.”

Danika Hallom led Pirates with a game-high 21 points. Karelee VonMoos added 13 for Adna and Brooklyn chipped in 11 points.

“(Hallom) went to the free throw line quite a bit to get there. They are very blanched, as you can see,” coach Dean said. “Give them credit for forcing us into those turnovers.”

Lainey Dean led Toutle Lake with 12 points. Haileigh Cooper and Karlie Smith each added five points in the loss.

“Our league is tough but we’ve got to figure out a way to stick with teams like that,” coach Dean said.

Toutle Lake (4-2, 2-2) will host Castle Rock on Tuesday.

Kalama KO’d by Napavine

NAPAVINE — A disastrous start doomed Kalama on Friday as the Chinooks fell 61-23 to Napavine in a Central 2B League girls basketball matchup.

Kalama was held scoreless in the first quarter and trailed 44-4 at halftime. Morgan Hamilton led the Tigers with a game-high 24 points and Hayden Kaut added 13 points.

“Well the first half was tough but we won the second half,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “Proud of the girls for battling in the second half and playing better. We have some execution to work on for sure, the growth will continue to happen.”

Reese Johnston and Chloe Larsen scored six points each for the Chinooks. Johnston added five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Aubrey Doerty notched five points with five rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist.

“Got everyone playing time despite their full court press when they were up by 40,” coach Doerty said.

Kalama (2-4, 1-3) will play at Castle Rock on Monday.

Riverhawks toppled by Mountaineers

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks had a tough time putting the biscuit in the basket, Friday, falling to Rainier (WA) 53-19 in a C2BL girls basketball contest on George Murdoch Court.

Toledo failed to crack double digit scoring in any quarter and fell behind 22-12 at the half.

Angelica Askey led the Mountaineers with 15 points and Brooklynn Swenson added eight.

The Riverhawks were led on offense by Ryah Stanley who scored 12 points. Abbie Marcil added four points in the loss.

Toledo (2-5, 1-3) was set to play at Naselle at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Riverhawks will play at Seton Catholic on Tuesday.

Rainier bulldozed by Valley Catholic

RAINIER — A fatal second quarter did in Rainier in a 52-19 non-league defeat at the hands of Valley Catholic, Friday night over in Oregon Country.

Valley Catholic ripped off a 23-1 second quarter run to take a 33-12 lead at halftime and coast to the win.

Lacey Makinson led the Columbians with 10 points in the loss. Cordi Biddix added four points and six rebounds. Lilly Langhorne pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.

Rainier (4-4) continues its non-league slate with a trip to Harrisburg on Saturday. The tip is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.