High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Kelso topples Mt. View to stay in running for second place

VANCOUVER — The Lassies put together a strong second half, Monday, in order to defeat Mt. View 48-36 and remain in the hunt for second place in the 3A Greater St. Helens League race.

Trailing 24-19 at halftime Kelso turned up the heat on both ends of the court after the break to outscore the Thunder 29-16 over the final two quarters.

Lexi Grumbois led Kelso with 17 points and seven steals. Emily Roe added nine points with eight rebounds and four blocks in the win. Bregan Ruhland chipped in seven points for the Lassies.

Kelso (8-9, 3-3) currently sits in third place in the 3A GSHL, two games behind Evergreen with two games left on the regular season schedule. The Lassies will play at Heritage on Wednesday before hosting Evergreen on Friday at 7 p.m.

Niemeyer nets 23 for Wahkiakum in win over Cards

WINLOCK — Reigha Niemeyer scored a game-high 23 points for Wahkiakum, Monday, as the Mules hounded Winlock for a 51-40 victory in C2BL action.

Wahkiakum won every quarter and led 32-22 at the intermission. Bailey McKinley added 14 points for the Mules and Miya Kerstetter added seven points in the win.

Winlock put up a high of 14 points in the second quarter to keep the game close and then put together a run in the second half to make things interesting. Kindyl Kelly led the hosts with 17 points and seven rebounds. However, the Cardinals failed to top double digits in any other frame as the Mules pulled away down the stretch.

“We were down by five points with 1:30 left in the game and Wahkiakum hit several key free throws to win the game,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

Natalie Cardenas grabbed six rebounds to go with two points for Winlock. Kiya Peppers scored 10 points and Adriana Garcia chipped in six in the loss.

“Cali Geehan had a great game off of the bench and Kindyl had a strong all around game,” McCoy said. “I am proud of our effort tonight. The first time we played Wahkiakum they beat us by 47 points, The girls have come a long way since that game.”

Winlock (6-12, 1-10) is still looking for an open spot on its schedule in order to make up a previously postponed contest against Toledo that would help sort out the final playoff spots out of the C2BL. The Cardinals will play at Napavine on Wednesday to wrap up their league slate.

Toledo takes a tumble against Mounties

RAINIER, Wash. — The Riverhawks couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Mountaineers, Monday, falling 38-22 in a Central 2B League girls basketball tilt. Toledo was chasing a win as they try to secure the seventh and final playoff spot out of the league.

Rainer went off for 19 points in the first quarter in order to secure an 11 points lead. Toledo’s defense woke up shortly thereafter and kept things close but the offense never did find its mark.

Acacia Murphy scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Mountaineers and Angelica added eight points. The hosts led 27-12 at the half before the scoring slowed down considerably after the intermission.

“We did not start off the way I wanted to start off with,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “‘We came out and held them to two points in the third quarter but we didn’t really have it going ourselves.”

Ryah Stanley scored 13 points to lead Toledo but no other Riverhawks broke double digits. Paige Hill was second in scoring for the visitors with four points and five rebounds. Abbie Marcil scored two points for Toledo with a team-high six rebounds.

With one game left on their schedule the Riverhawks are still trying to figure out where they stand in the C2BL. Toledo is still awaiting a final verdict on their rivalry contest with Winlock that was postponed in mid-January. If the Riverhawks can get that game rescheduled a win could push them ahead of Kalama for seventh place in the C2BL.

“We’ve still got to beat MWP to make it worth our while,” Wood said.

Toledo (6-12, 3-8) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for senior night.

‘Nooks fall to No. 3 Napavine

KALAMA — The Chinooks were overpowered Monday in a C2BL tilt, falling 63-32 to league leading Napavine in a C2BL tilt.

The Tigers turned a 13 point lead after one quarter into a 33-9 advantage at the half. Morgan Hamilton led Napavine with 11 points and Keira O’Neill added 10.

“We had a number of unforced and forced turnovers tonight. Still working on finding our zen against tough teams,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “I will say that we have improved tremendously and the score doesn’t portray the intensity that we played with tonight.”

Reese Johnston led Kalama with a game-high 22 points, scoring each and every one of the Chinooks’ 14 points in the fourth quarter. She was the only Chinook to score more than four points.

Aubrey Doerty grabbed a team-high nine rebounds with four steals and three assists in the loss. Bridgette Hollifield added five assists for the ‘Nooks and Hannah Johnson pulled down six rebounds.

Kalama (8-10, 4-9) currently holds the seventh and final spot to the district tournament and have wrapped up their league schedule. The Chinooks were set to play at Three Rivers Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Warfield, McKinstry double-doubles put Ilwaco over Warriors

PUYALLUP — Just an eighth grader, Mikaila Warfield is already coming up clutch for Ilwaco as the Fishermen hunt a Pacific 2B League title. On Monday, Warfield posted a 16 point, 18 rebound double-double as the Fishermen defeated Chief Leschi 56-42.

Ilwaco found itself with just a two point lead, 23-21, at the half before making the adjustments needed to find separation after the break.

Olivia McKinstry added 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Fishermen and Julianna Fleming pulled down eight boards.

“Warfield , McKinstry and Fleming owned the key for us,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

Zoey Zuern scored nine points for the Fishermen and Sophia Bittner chipped in five to help the visitors pull away down the stretch.

“(Our) guards did a good job handling the ball and slowing down Tala Mitchell,” coach Bittner said.

Mitchell scored 16 points to lead the Warriors and JoAnne Satiacum-Billie added 10 points.

Ilwaco (14-3, 9-2) will host North Beach on Wednesday to wrap up its regular season slate. A win over the Hyaks would give the Fishermen a share of the league title for the first time since a six-year run as league champions between 2016-2020.

Comets light up Pe Ell

NASELLE — Lauren Katyryniuk led all scorers with 19 points on Monday as the Comets blitzed Pe Ell for a 58-32 victory in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

Naselle outpaced the Trojans in every quarter and took a 25-14 lead into the intermission. With a comfortable lead the Comets were able to empty the bench early and get plenty of minutes for everybody on the roster.

“My girls moved the ball well on offense and we made some great passing plays,” Naselle coach Marie Green said.

Bella Colombo added 13 points with five rebounds and six assists in the win and Kaylin Shrives chipped in 10 points with eight rebounds and three steals. Aubrey Katyryniuk notched nine points with four steals for the Comets.

“We are moving in the right direction and that’s what we need going forward with the rest of this week and into next week’s playoffs,” Green added.

Naselle currently holds the third spot in the league standings. If the current standings hold up the Comets will host Wishkah Valley next Tuesday in a loser-out District playoff game.

Naselle (10-8, 7-4) will play at Mary M. Knight on Wednesday and will then host Three Rivers Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m. for senior night.

Rainier lets early lead slip at Corbett

CORBETT, Ore. — The Columbians chiseled out a 13-11 lead after one quarter on Monday but couldn’t keep the good time rolling in a 62-29 loss to Corbett in 3A Coastal Range League play.

Lilli Dean led Rainier with nine points, 15 rebounds and five blocks but it wasn’t enough as the Columbians were outscored 51-16 over the final three quarters.

Lilly Langhorne added six points and seven rebounds and Lacey Makinson scored eight points with six assists and four steals.

Rainier (6-13, 2-6) will play at Banks on Wednesday.

Helmen, Sizemore put Clatskanie over Gaston

GASTON, Ore. — Maya Helmen scored a game-high 22 points and snared six assists for Clastkanie in a 67-35 victory over Gaston in a 2A Northwest League happening, Monday.

The Tigers jumped out to an eight point lead in the first quarter and then put up 24 points in the second quarter to take a 42-21 advantage into the break.

Joey Sizemore posted a whopper of a double-double for Clatskanie with 18 points, 22 rebounds, eight steals, six assists and four blocks. Kylie Thomas scored 14 points for Clatskanie and Bekah Hagen added six points with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Clatskanie finished the game out strong, winning the fourth quarter 19-6. Karielle Carlson grabbed eight rebounds as the Tigers put on a glass cleaning clinic.