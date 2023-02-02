VANCOUVER — Looking to secure a 3A district playoff spot, Kelso couldn’t sustain its strong first half in a 55-53 loss at Heritage, Wednesday.

The Hilanders got out to a tremendous start against Keanna Salavea and Heritage with a 19-4 run in the first quarter as the team tried to avenge their loss in the first meeting.

That first meeting in early January saw 6-foot-2 Salavea dominate with 28 points while displaying an inside and outside game that left the Hilanders completely flummoxed and incapable of defending her.

This time around, Kelso coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost was ready with a box-and-1 defense to attempt to slow down Salavea and force other Timberwolves’ players to beat the Hilanders.

Heritage adjusted after managing just four points in the first quarter. The Timberwolves got Mariah Bibens going in the second quarter to the tune of 11 of the team’s 17 points. Bibens’ effort helped the Timberwolves close the gap to four points at halftime, 25-21.

“Our girls came out with so much passion and stuck to our game plan,” coach Frost said. “Lexi Grumbois played a phenomenal defensive game in the box-and-one with 6-foot-2 Keanna Salavea. Though she was giving up nine inches, she held Salavea to five points through three quarters.”

Kenzie Milligan led the offensive attack in the stellar first quarter with seven points and Emily Roe added five. Milligan finished with a career-best 17 points. Grumbois had 12 points and Roe and Bregan Ruhland chipped in nine points each.

In the end, though, Kelso allowed an 11-point fourth quarter lead to turn into a two point loss. It watched in horror as Heritage scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Down by 10 points with a minute to play, the Hilanders managed to cut the game to two points after a pair of free throws and a three by Ruhland and one by Madison Lee. And then it was all over.

The Hilanders held Salavea to 12 points, but Jaila Ellis came up huge with several clutch threes in leading Heritage with 16 points. Bibens finished with 13 points for the T-Wolves.

Kelso (8-10, 3-4 league) will play Evergreen on Friday in its final game of the season with one final chance to earn a spot in the district tournament.

McKinley leads Mules over Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks went down swinging Wednesday, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter of a 44-39 loss to Wahkiakum in a Central 2B League girls basketball game that served as an appetizer for what promises to be a spicy district tournament.

Bailey McKinley led the Mules with 18 points as the visitors carved out a 16 point advantage heading into the final quarter way.

“It was a great first half on both ends. We slowed it down a lot tonight and executed really in the first half,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said.

After the Mules took a 29-15 advantage into the intermission both teams came out cold from the floor, winding up knotted up in a 4-4 traffic jam in the third quarter.

“Our lid just stayed on for us and I guess we passed it on to them in the third quarter,” TL coach Daren Dean said. “We just could not get into the rhythm in the first half, even the first three quarters.”

Lainey Dean and Kendal Dean each scored 11 points for the Ducks in the loss. Haighleigh Cooper added nine points and 10 rebounds for Toutle Lake and Karlie Smith posted eight points with 10 rebounds.

“We finally got it going there in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late,” coach Dean added.

Miya Kerstetter posted 12 points with five rebounds for Wahkiakum and Reigha Niemeyer chipped in 11 points. Those contributions gave the Mules enough of a cushion to withstand the late flurry from the Ducks.

“In the second half our defense was working really hard but we got a little too physical and let them get to the line too much,” Garrett noted. “We did have great defensive boards though and overall, for the most part, took care of the ball.”

Wahkiakum wrapped up the regular season in fifth place in the C2BL and will open the district tournament on Saturday in Montesano against Chief Leschi.

Meanwhile, Toutle Lake will have to rebound from its regular season ending loss to the Mules in time to take on South Bend on Saturday in Rochester at the district tournament.

“This has no bearing on what’s going forward," coach Dean said. "We’re still fourth place and we’re moving on and getting ready for Districts."

Riverhawks roar back for win over MWP

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks overcame long odds for a win Wednesday, topping Morton-White Pass 23-18 in Central 2B League slog after being held scoreless in the first quarter.

“We got out of the gate a little slow being senior night and all the festivities before the game,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “We finally got it going in the second half, but they didn’t have to replace the nets, that’s for sure.”

The hosts found themselves trailing 6-5 at the intermission before putting up twin nine point quarters in the second half to secure the victory. Ryah Stanley led the Riverhawks with a game-high 13 points.

Abbie Marcil added five points in the win while Stefa Arceo-Hansen and Paige Hill each pulled down six rebounds.

Kiera Miller led Morton-White Pass with eight points.

“I was pretty happy with our younger girls that came in tonight,” Wood said. “Payton Holter and Kailea Lairson really sparked us defensively and I thought that set the tone for us the rest of the game.”

Toledo (7-12, 3-8) spent the first part of the week hoping that if it could defeat Morton-White Pass it would be left with an opportunity to overtake the seventh spot in the C2BL standings and squeak into the district tournament. But when the Riverhawks were forced to take a “no contest” in their previously postponed contest with Winlock they lost the opportunity to move ahead in the standings.

“We would have been in (the playoffs) if we would have played that game,” Wood said.

The win over the T-Wolves was the final game in black and red for Marcil, Hill and Bethany Bowen.

“We had three seniors who started tonight who were big contributors to the program,” Wood said. “They’re good girls and it’s been fun to coach them.”

Katyryniuk carries Naselle past Knight Owls

MATLOCK — Lauren Katyryniuk finished with 26 points and Aubrey Katyryniuk scored 20 points to lead Naselle to a dominant 79-32 non-league win over Mary M. Knight.

Naselle opened up a 23-4 lead after the first quarter and took a 43-18 lead into halftime behind the play of the Katyryniuk sisters. Lauren Katyryniuk made five three-pointers and Naselle made 10 as a team.

“Tonight was a great shooting night for the girls,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. "I was proud of how the girls played tonight. We only had 10 turnovers and capitalized on the steals that we had.”

Naselle limited the Owls to 14 points in the second half. Kaylin Shrives scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Comets on the glass. Lauren Katyryniuk had five rebounds and five assists. Bella Colombo also had a nice all-around performance for the Comets with seven points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Naselle (11-8, 7-4 league) was set to conclude its regular season on Thursday with a home game against Three Rivers Christian at 6 p.m.

Helmen’s 24 help Tigers tip Mannahouse

CLATSKANIE — Maya Halemen scored 24 points for the Tigers on Wednesday in a 57-42 win over Mannahouse Academy to keep pace in the 2A Northwest League standings.

Clatskanie jumped out to a 17-5 advantage in the first quarter and led 35-16 at the intermission. Joey Sizemore posted a double-double with extra sauce for the Tigers with 14 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and six steals.

“Helmen and Sizemore (were) working (the) ball into open players and racking up the assists, which if they continue with that will really be a huge asset come playoff time,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

Kylie Thomas added 10 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Addison Ward chipped in five points with 10 rebounds while Karielle Carlson notched four points with five rebounds.

“Carlson and Ward are coming along nicely down low and under guidance of (the) experienced Bekah Hagen are starting to help shut down the inside driving lanes,” coach Sizemore added.

While playing the part of sage veteran Bekah Hagen also managed to pull down eight rebounds.

Reaiah Hall scored a game-high 39 points to lead the Lions.

The victory leaves Clatskanie (10-9, 5-6) in fifth place in the league standings and in position to advance to the postseason. The Tigers were set to play a road game against the team that’s chasing them in the standings with a game at Portland Christian on Thursday.

Rainier ends up in the red at Banks

BANKS, Ore. — Rainier suffered a 51-20 defeat to Banks, Wednesday.

The Columbians fell behind 17-3 after the opening quarter as they struggled to get any shots to fall in their 3A Coastal Range League game.

Junior Lacey Makinson led the Columbians with nine points in the loss. Freshman Lilli Dean chipped in four points and had a team-best 12 rebounds.

Rainier (6-14, 2-7 league) hosts Yamhill-Carlton on Friday.

Tip-Ins

- Ilwaco defeated North Beach 59-18 in order to help create a three-way tie for first place in the Pacific 2B League.

- Winlock wrapped up its season with a 67-3 loss at Napavine.