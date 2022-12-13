High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Kelso defense hounds Battle Ground in 61-20 win

The early part of this season has been a write-your-own-adventure kind of story for Kelso. One in which the main objective is to try to figure out the mystery of who’s going to provide the points on offense.

Monday the Lassies learned a lot in that regard when Bregan Ruhland and Madalynn Moe scored career highs to help Kelso earn a 61-20 win over Battle Ground in 3A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball play. Ruhland scored a team-high 18 points and Moe added 13 to buttress a 14 point night from Lexi Grumbois, the team’s only consistent varsity scorer returning from last season.

“Bregan Ruhland had a great game and got her 3-point shot going early which led to some great drives,” Kelso coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost said.

Kelso utilized a stout defense to keep the Tigers out of sorts all night and did not allow more than eight points in any quarter. That effort put the Lassies up 19-6 after one quarter and ahead 39-8 at the half.

“Great defensive effort that led to many steals and break away lay-ins,” Frost said.

Moe was key to that defensive stand with a team-high nine steals on the night.

Ellie Moore added five points for Kelso, while MicKenzie Milligan and Aubree Freeman chipped in four points each in the win.

Kelso (2-2, 1-1) will host Mountain View on Friday at 7 p.m.

MM misfires in defensive battle at River

VANCOUVER — It was an offensive night to forget for Mark Morris, Monday, as it dropped a 2A Greater St. Helens League contest by a score of 36-26 at Columbia River.

The Monarchs managed to hammer out a 10-5 lead after one quarter but were never again able to crack double digits in any quarter along the way. That output bottomed out in the fourth quarter when Mark Morris was outscored 13-2 and a one point advantage turned into a ten point loss.

“They played really physical and the refs called a pretty physical game,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “Going into the fourth fouls were 1-to-1. We didn’t adjust and play more physically and they did.”

Logann Dukes 10 led the Rapids with 10 points.

Madi Noel and Isabella Merzoian each scored seven points to lead the Monarchs, and Brooklyn Schlecht added six.

In spite of the physical play, it’s not that the Monarchs didn’t have opportunities to get things going on offense. It’s just that their shots wouldn’t fall.

“We also went ice cold from three, going 2-for-17 after halftime on some pretty good looks,” Atkins noted.

Mark Morris (2-2, 2-1) will play at Woodland on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Beavers blow out Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The Woodland girls basketball team had its way with the Trappers, Monday, on the way to a 56-16 win in 2A GSHL action.

Eleven Beavers etched their name in the scoring column in the win. Adi Stading led the way with 10 points and Riley Stading added six. Two freshmen even managed to score their first varsity buckets as Addison Christensen finished with three points and Jenna Starr notched two in the win.

“We jumped on them 25-2 (in the first quarter),” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan noted. “We hit 10 three-pointers including Kenzi Bungers’s three and Sophia Speranza’s two.”

Defensively the Beavers were relentless all along the way, allowing no more than six points in any quarter. Speranza notched five steals for Woodland while Olivia Swanson pulled down eight rebounds and Coco MacDonald grabbed seven boards.

Woodland (3-1, 1-1) will host Mark Morris at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kalama overcome the elements, Bulldogs

STEVENSON — Playing a road game way up the Columbia River gorge and traveling with a roster beseiged by illness the Chinooks managed to take care of business Monday with a 43-29 non-league win over Stevenson.

Chloe Larsen led Kalama with 13 points while Josie Brandenburg added 11 points and seven steals as the Chinooks overcame an early deficit for the victory.

Kalama won the fourth quarter 14-4 to salt the game away. Reese Johnston scored eight points and Aubrey Doerty chipped in seven for the winners.

“Great team play even with battling the crud that’s going around,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said.

Kalama (2-2, 1-1) will host Wahkiakum at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the front end of a boys/girls doubleheader.

Three Rivers baffles Owls for first win

The Eagles enjoyed all the trappings of a home game Monday night including the thrill of victory by defeating Mary M. Knight 57-22 in a non-league contest.

The Owls hung around for one quarter, trailing just 16-13 after the first eight minutes but only managed nine points the rest of the way as Three Rivers Christian amped up the defensive wattage. A 15-1 swing in the second quarter set the Eagles up for what would be a victory lap the rest of the night.

“We were able to put our defense together, only allowing eight points in the second half,” said TRC coach Walter Poyner.

Kelsey Poyner led Three Rivers with a double-double that included 24 points, 13 rebounds and four assist. Elizabeth Romanillos scored a game-high 26 points in the win, while foreign exchange student Aurora Fortunati contributed two points with 13 rebounds and four assists.

Three Rivers (1-2, 0-2) was set to play at Columbia Adventist on Tuesday before Welcoming Willapa Valley to Longview on Thursday.

Naselle sunk by Vikings, referees

MOSSYROCK — There wasn’t much that went right for the Comets in their 1B Columbia Valley League tilt with the Vikings, Monday, as the hosts handed Naselle a resounding 62-25 loss on the hardwood.

Mossyrock hammered out a 23-8 lead after one quarter and spun that into a 48-13 advantage at the half to put the game all the way out of reach. Payton Torrey and Caelyn Marshall each scored 18 points to lead the Vikings and MaKenna Torrey added 16.

“Pretty much everything that Mossyrock threw up in the first half went in,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “*We came out flat and the first quarter just did us in. I was proud that the girls still continued to fight.”

Not that Mossyrock needed any help, but the Comets believed their foes got plenty from the officiating crew.

*We can always say that the refs called a lopsided game, which in my opinion they did, but I have always come to expect that we will next to never get a perfectly, evenly called game,” Green said. “Someone will always be unhappy. Tonight was my night for that I guess. When they call one call one way and then not the other way and defend what that call is…it’s frustrating. But I told the girls that we just have to roll with it and just play our game.”

That reminder didn’t make much difference to the bottom line, though.

Lauren Katyryniuk led Naselle with 12 points and was the only Comet to score more than four points. Bella Colombo finished with two points, two rebounds, three assists and a block in the loss. Kaylin Shrives added four points, three boards, two steals and two blocks, and Brynn Tarabochia scored three points with three rebounds and three steals.

“Tonight we didn’t showcase what the girls can really do, and I can’t wait to see how we come out against them at home,” Green said. “Looking forward, we already have a game plan in place for when we see them in January.”

Naselle (2-3, 1-1) will play at Columbia Adventist on Thursday before hostin Toledo on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.