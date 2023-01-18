High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Kelso can’t put a stop to Union

Despite 16 points from sophomore Bregan Ruhland, Kelso lost 71-38 to Union in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play, Tuesday. The loss was the third ina row for Kelso.

The Hilanders put up a valiant effort especially over the opening eight minutes where the offense was in a good rhythm. Though it fell behind 21-15 at the end of the first quarter, Kelso coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost thought her team was in the game in the early going.

“We played a tough first half,” Frost said. “We played some great defense on some of their top shooters. I loved our effort and tenacity after rebounds and holding them to one shot.”

Unfortunately for the home town fans, Kelso managed just two points in the second quarter and entered the break trailing 30-17. The second half was all Union as it dropped 41 points compared to Kelso’s 21.

Union freshman Brooklynn Haywood scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Titans. Sophomore Carli Christensen and Rowyn Riley each had 11 points in the win.

Lexi Grumbois finished with 10 points to aid the Kelso offense in the loss. Emily Roe had six points and 11 rebounds and Madalynn Moe dished out six assists to lead the Hilanders.

Kelso (6-8, 2-4 league) will look to rebound on Friday when it travels to play Camas.

Castle Rock suffers league loss to La Center

CASTLE ROCK — Senior Gianna D’Emilio and junior point guard Shaela Bradley carried La Center to a strong first half which proved the difference in a 58-21 win over Castle Rock, Tuesday in the 1A TriCo League contest.

Castle Rock remained at the bottom of the league standings with the loss to fifth place La Center (2-11, 2-3 league).

D’Emilio and Bradley finished with 16 points apiece in the win. Castle Rock fell behind 31-13 at halftime and never recovered against the strong offense of the Wildcats. Adyson Maddock chipped in nine points for the winners.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, the offense struggled all night long. Kynsi Bayes managed just two points in the first half and the team shot 2-for-23 in the first half from the field.

Laynee Logan led the Rockets with five points in the loss and the duo of Bayes and Brookelyn Alblinger each scored four points.

Castle Rock (1-11, 0-6) hosts King’s Way Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. in its on-going search for its first league victory.

Tip-In

Three Rivers Christian lost at home to Mossyrock on Tuesday by a score of 67-31.