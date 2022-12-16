 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Girls Prep Basketball Roundup

High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Katyryniuk leads Naselle over Columbia Adventist

  • 0
Basketball Stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

BATTLE GROUND — Lauren Katyryniuk scored 20 points as Naselle cruised to a 64-19 win over Columbia Adventist, Thursday, in 1B Columbia Valley League action.

The Comets held Columbia Adventist to just two points over the first half as it opened a 36-2 advantage at the break.

“Tonight was a good night for the girls,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “We came out firing and pushing the tempo."

Brynn Tarabochia added 14 points, Brooke Davis had 12 rebounds and four points and Bella Colombo had 13 points, four rebounds and four steals in Naselle’s win.

"Bella Dunagan had some great defensive plays tonight," Green added. "Brooke was a rebounding machine, she had a lot of put backs that just did not fall.”

With a large lead in hand Naselle was able to give minutes to many of its bench players over the final two quarters. Avery Beem led the Kodiaks with seven points in the loss.

People are also reading…

“Columbia Adventist threw a few different defenses at us and the girls adapted on the fly, especially with a new play that they hadn’t learned yet until I called a timeout to give it to them," Green said. "That’s one thing I love about this group, they have been able to learn things on the fly.”

Naselle (3-3, 2-1 league) hosts Toledo on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Vikings plunder at Three Rivers

A grueling schedule caught up with Three Rivers Christian, Thursday, as the Eagles failed to match the firepower of Willapa Valley in a 57-26 loss in a 1B Columbia Valley League contest.

Grace Huber led the Vikings with a game-high 26 points and Rylin Channell added 10 points for the visitors.

“Our girls were playing game three in four days and we showed tired legs,” TRC coach Walter Poyner noted. “Lots of shots just fell short. We are working in several young players as well.”

Elizabeth Romanillos led the Eagles with 14 points and Kelsey Poyner added 10 points and two assists in the loss.

“Willapa pressed us in the first which we did ok against. We just could not get shots to fall.” coach Poyner said. “Credit Willapa for pressuring us into rushed shots. We had several unforced errors as well.”

Three Rivers (1-4, 0-4) will play at Sound Christian on Monday.

TIP-INS

- Clatskanie dropped a road game at Amity by a score of 73-15.

A hame report was not provided to The Daily News for this games.

Box Score

At Battle Ground

COMETS 64, KODIAKS 19

Naselle 16 20 16 11 — 64

Columbia Adventist 0 2 6 11 — 19

NAS (64) — Davis 4, L. Katyryniuk 20, Colombo 13, Shrives 5, Johnson 2, Tarabochia 14, A. Katyryniuk 5

CAA (19) — Geisler 2, Beem 7, Hertwich 2, Strubelt 2, Mackenzie 2, Vellhov 2, Hart 2

At 42nd Ave. Gym

VIKINGS 57 EAGLES 26

Willapa Valley 26 13 6 12 — 57

Three Rivers 6 6 7 7 — 26

WV (57) — L. Matlock 7, G. Huber 26, B Patrick 2, R. Channell 10, L Emery 4. H.Russell 4, G. Quezada 4, A. Merkel 4.

TRC (26) — K Poyner 10, E Romanillos 14, S. Gall-Llull 2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News