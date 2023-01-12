High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Johnston posts 24, Kalama edges Toledo

TOLEDO — Kalama took advantage of a short-staffed Riverhawks side on Wednesday and notched a 37-32 victory in Central 2B League basketball action.

Reese Johnston scored a game-high 24 points to go with six rebounds and eight steals to lead the Chinooks.

“Reese Johnston was the cheese tonight including a sweet half court shot to close out the first,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said.

The Chinooks fell behind by three points in the first quarter but posted 11 points in the second to take a 14-12 lead before the half.

“We took care of the ball well against their press. Now we just need to finish as we had a plethora of missed shots,” Doerty added.

Toledo was led by Ryah Stanley and her 16 points and Abbie Marcil grabbed 11 rebounds.

“(We) had a couple girls out with injury,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “Eighth graders Kielea Lairson played well with six points and 12 rebounds.”

Josie Brandenburg put up six points, two assists and three steals in the win, while Aubrey Doerty contributed six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Chinooks were also playing without a full roster after Chloe Larsen exited the game in the first half with an ankle injury and Rylie Cadigan sat out the game with an illness.

“I was proud of the girls ability to finish strong against Toledo especially when they were shooting in double bonus in the fourth,” coach Doerty said.

Kalama (6-6, 2-5) will play at Onalaska on Friday at 6 p.m.

Toledo (4-10, 1-6) will host Winlock for the Battle of the Cowlitz at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Smiths lead Toutle Lake over Loggers

ONALASKA — Karlie Smith and Jasmine Smith played like ketchup and mustard, milk and cereal, peanut butter and jelly on Wednesday to help Toutle Lake get by the Loggers by a score of 45-26 in a C2BL contest.

Jasmine Smith pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and Karlie Smith scored a team-high 12 points to go with six rebounds in the win.

“Jasmine and Karlie Smith I thought both played really good under the basket both defensively and rebounding. They did a good job of holding their big in check,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

The Ducks relied on their defense to get clear of Onalaska, holding the Loggers under seven points in the first three quarters before giving up 11 in the fourth.

“We did play solid defense, it just took a little while to get the offense going,” coach Dean said.

After taking a 19-9 lead into the half the Ducks put up 13 points in both the third and fourth quarters to put some distance between themselves and the hosts.

“I really can’t pinpoint it,” coach Dean said. “Just in the second half we shot the ball a little bit better. And any time you can knock a couple down from the outside it’s going to help you out.”

Payton Thayer added 11 points in the win, while Lainey Dean posted seven points and Kendal Dean scored five points with six rebounds.

Toutle Lake (10-4, 6-3) will travel to play Morton-White Pass in Morton on Friday.

Mules make a run, fall to Mounties

RAINIER, Wash. — Wahkiakum put No. 4 ranked Rainier to the test Wednesday but wound up on the wrong end of a 42-35 decision in a C2Bl affair in Thurston County.

The Mules started off slow and fell behind 11-2 after one quarter and trailed 21-10 at the intermission. Brooklynn Swenson led Rainier with 13 points and Angelica Askey added 11.

“They do a good job of getting out on the fast break in transition,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “There two guards definitely control things for them and then their big girl inside is a lot to handle.”

Wahkiakum found its way on offense in the third quarter with 17 points but couldn’t slow the Mountaineers enough to make a big dent in the deficit. The Mules knocked down just four of 26 shots from beyond the arc as a team in the contest.

Reigha Niemeyer led Wahkiakum with 19 points and three steals. Bailey McKinley added five points with five rebounds and Jessie LeFever added six points.

“Bailey McKinnley, she had to guard their big girl and she is extremely undersized compared to her, and I thought she did a great job,” Garrett noted. “We didn’t get the W which is too bad but overall I was really happy with the way we played.”

Wahkiakum (7-7, 4-3) will be put to the test on Friday when it plays No. 3 ranked Adna on Friday at 6 p.m.

Two Cards score in loss to No. 3 Adna

ADNA — Winlock had just two players reach the scoring column Wednesday in a 69-26 loss to No. 3 ranked Adna in a C2Bl basketball affair.

Kindy Kelly and Kiya Peppers each scored 13 points with five rebounds for the Cardinals.

“Kindyl and Kiya both had strong games, especially from the three-point line,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

Winlock stayed within eight points of the Pirates in the first quarter but Adna put up 23 points in the second quarter to stake out a 37-14 lead before halftime.

“We played a strong first quarter, handling Adna's press well,” McCoy said. “In the second quarter Adna was able to get a number of fast break baskets and their depth wore us down.”

Karlee VonMoos led Adna with 22 points and Brooklyn Loose added 11.

Winlock (5-8, 0-7) will play at Toledo on Friday at 7 p.m.

Rockets overpowered by Seton Catholic

VANCOUVER — Castle Rock had no answers for the Cougars Wednesday in a 80-30 loss to their 1A TriCo League foes.

Seton Catholic jumped out to a 28-3 lead in the first quarter and spun that into a 48-9 lead by halftime. Anna Mooney led the Cougars with a game-high 28 points and Keira Williams put up 18 points.

“Seton is a very good basketball team with multiple players that are a strong offensive threat. The first quarter they shut us down with their press,” Castle Rock coach Jordan Garbe said.

Castle Rock kept things closer in the second half but lacked the firepower to close the gap

Brookelyn Alblinger led the Rockets with 15 points and six rebounds.

“My girls played a lot better in the second half. I was proud of the ball movement we had, especially getting it into the high post,” Garbe said. “Brookelyn Alblinger had her best game of the season... I am very proud of her and hope to see her continue to attack the basket.:

Kynsi Bayes added four points with five rebounds in the loss.

Castle Rock (0-4, 1-9) will play at Stevenson on Friday.