High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Dean sisters put Toutle Lake a over 1A Elma in road test

ELMA — Payton Thayer helped a depleted Toutle Lake team overcome a bout of the flu bug by scoring 17 points to lead the Ducks past Elma 47-22 Saturday in a cross-classification contest.

Lainey Dean scored 14 points and had five steals and Kendal Dean delivered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Ducks. It was the second straight win over a larger opponent to start the season for the Ducks after they opened the season by defeating La Center.

Toutle Lake was able to shut Elma down to single-digit scoring each quarter by playing strong defense despite being short-handed on its varsity roster due to sickness. With Kendal Dean and Jasmine Smith, who also pulled down 10 rebounds, controlling the rebounding effort the Eagles rarely had second-chance scoring opportunities.

“We were able to pressure their guards and our defense did a good job of holding them to a low-scoring total,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “We had to bring up a couple of eighth graders just to fill the bench with eight girls due to the flu going around.

“I thought we did a good job of just focusing on defense.”

Sophomore Eliza Sibbett led the Eagles with nine points in the loss.

Toutle Lake (2-0) plays at Kalama on Tuesday to open Central 2B League play..

Fishermen start slow, finish fast at Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ore. — Ilwaco overcame a slow start to cruise to a comfortable 57-30 victory over Warrenton, Saturday, in an interstate girls basketball affair.

A defensive switch keyed an 18-3 run to close out the first half as Ilwaco doubled up the Warriors at the break to lead 24-12. Prior to the switch, Ilwaco trailed 9-6 and struggled to get its offense going.

Olivia McKinstry led the Fishermen with 13 points and Mikaila Warfield added 10 points. Ilwaco went on a 14-1 run over the course of the third quarter to put the game well in hand.

“A good road win across the river for us. It was good to see several girls contribute today,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

Ilwaco (2-0) hosts South Bend on Wednesday to start their Pacific 2B League schedule.

Toledo waylaid by Willapa Valley

TOLEDO — Willapa Valley was too much for the Riverhawks on both ends of the floor in a 42-22 win over the hosts at George Murdock Gymnasium on Saturday.

“It was slow all night all game long… The shots were there, we just weren’t hitting anything,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said.

Freshman guard Lauren Matlock had 11 points to lead the Vikings. Senior Brooklyn Patrick added 10 points in the winning effort as Willapa Valley put in work at the foul line all night, making 15-of-23 free-throws.

Ryah Stanley and Beth Bowen each had five points to lead Toledo in the loss.

The Riverhawks struggled to guard the Vikings but did an admirable job on the glass. The team finished with 32 rebounds, half of which came on the offensive end.

“I was not happy with our defensive effort we were reaching instead of moving our feet," Wood noted. "I’d like to see us do a better job of moving our feet. We sent them to the line 23 times. That shows you we’re just not playing good basketball right now.”

Toledo (1-1) hosts Onalaska on Wednesday to start their Central 2B League docket.