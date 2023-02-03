LA CENTER — Castle Rock spoiled La Center’s senior night with a strong second half to earn its first league win of the season in a 46-32 win in the team’s final game, Thursday.

The Rockets’ Kynsi Bayes and Brookelyn Alblinger dominated in the post against the Wildcats defense to the tune of 28 combined points. Bayes finished with a double-double to lead the team with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Alblinger chipped in 12 points and seven boards.

“I am so incredibly proud of my whole team,” Castle Rock coach Jordan Garbe said. “We got our first league win of the season and I’m very proud of how the team worked together. Getting the ball inside to the post was key tonight and we definitely succeeded in doing that.”

Castle Rock (2-15, 1-9 league) came out strong to take a 15-12 lead after the opening quarter. Neither team could do much offensively in the second quarter, leading the Rockets into the half with a 21-19 lead.

In the third quarter, the Rockets dominated inside to build a 38-24 advantage heading into the final quarter of play.

Laynee Logan scored 11 points while leading the team offensively from the point guard position.

Jessie Tomberlin finished with nine points to lead La Center in the loss.

Castle Rock failed to qualify for the 1A District 1V Tournament.

Lauren Katyryniuk’s 26 leads Naselle over TRC

NASELLE — Lauren Katyryniuk finished with a game-high 26 points to lead Naselle to a dominant 66-24 league win over Three Rivers Christian on senior night.

The senior Katyryniuk led the Comets as they ran out to a 22-2 lead through the opening eight minutes on the way to their fourth straight win. Naselle held Three Rivers Christian to six points in the first half as it built a 38-6 lead.

Naselle coach Marie Green started her five seniors – Katyryniuk, Bella Colombo, Kaylin Shrives, Bella Dunagan and Mallory Helvey – and allowed each to play the majority of the game on senior night.

“All five of the girls brought so much energy into the game,” Green said. “I was so proud of the girls and the smart way they played tonight.”

Shrives was especially good as she dominated the glass against Three Rivers Christian by pulling down a team-best 24 rebounds to go with her 10 points.

Brynn Tarabochia returned to Naselle’s lineup Thursday after a prolonged absence due to a knee injury. Tarabochia finished with 11 points and three rebounds in the victory.

Coach Green noted Tarabochia is ready to play in the 1B District IV Tournament.

Three Rivers Christian (6-14, 3-9 league) was led by the duo of Kelsey Poyner and Elizabeth Romanillos who each scored 11 points in the loss.

The Eagles finished in a tie for fifth place with Columbia Adventist in the Columbia Valley 1B League which will pair it with either Willapa Valley or Mary M. Knight in the opening round of the 1B District IV Tournament depending how the coin flip shakes out.

Naselle (12-8, 8-4), meanwhile, earned a third-place finish in the Columbia Valley 1B League which means it will play Wishkah Valley in first-round to open districts on Tuesday.

Clastkanie captures playoff birth at PDX

PORTLAND — WIth their playoff hopes on the line the Tigers got off to the kind of start that nightmares are made of, Thursday, falling behind Portland Christian by 15 points in the opening quarter on the road.

That’s when Clastkanie kicked it into high gear, outscoring the Royals 49-23 the rest of the way for a 55-44 victory in 2A Northwest League action. Joey Sizemore led the Tigers with a game-high 20 points to go with 12 rebounds and six steals.

Still trailing by three points entering the fourth quarter Clatskanie outpaced the hosts 18-4 down the stretch in order to snatch the do-or-die victory from the jaws of defeat.

Maya Helmen scored 16 points in the win and Kylie Thomas added 13 points with seven rebounds and three steals.

Leah Zallee led Portland Christian with 17 points.

On the defensive end Bekah Hagen led the way for the Tigers with 10 rebounds and two blocks while Addison Ward grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.

Clatskanie (11-9, 6-6) will host Vernonia on Tuesday at 6 p.m.