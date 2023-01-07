High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Bittner nets 300th win, Ilwaco down Chief Leschi

ILWACO — Ned Bittner didn’t tell too many people what was coming up next. He’s been around long enough to act like he’s been there before and the Fishermen have loftier goals this season than a Friday night win in early January.

Still, there’s no denying what the Ilwaco girls basketball coach has accomplished during his time calling the shots on the coast after securing his 300th victory with an emphatic 73-49 trouncing of Chief Lesch in Pacific 2B League girls basketball action.

“(I’ve) been surrounded by a great coaching staff and have had some great girls in the past 19 years,” Bittner said. “Didn’t tell too many people it could happen but take it just as an accolade. We’re working on something and our goal is much bigger things.”

Mikaila Warfiefld led the No. 10 ranked Fishermen with a team-high 18 points and 16 rebounds. Sophia Bittner added 14 in what quickly proved to be an enduringly physical game.

“All eight girls who played scored so we’re getting good balance,” coach Bittner noted.

Ione Sheldon added 11 points for the hosts while Zoey Zuern posted 10 and Olivia McKinstry notched seven points with 13 rebounds in the win. Ilwaco put up 27 points in the third quarter to turn a 31-20 halftime advantage into a 58-34 lead heading into the final period.

Tala Mitchell scored a game-high points to lead the Warriors.

“Slowing Tala Michell down was the goal and she earned all 25 she got,” coach Bittner noted. “Getting good play out of all the girls and having a huge third quarter helped.”

Ilwaco (7-2, 4-1) will play at North Beach on Tuesday.

Dean sisters lead Ducks in dismantling of Toledo

TOUTLE — Lainey and Kendal Dean scored 13 points each to lead the Fighting Ducks to a 53-31 lead over Toledo, Friday in Central 2B League play..

Toutle Lake jumped out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter and added to their advantage in every quarter except the second when both teams put up a dozen points.

Lainey Dean dished a team-high seven assists to go and Kendal Dean grabbed eight rebounds to go with their twin contributions of a baker’s dozen in the scoring column.

“That was probably our best start of the season,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “We came out ready to play and the girls really executed well in that first quarter. And the rest was history tonight.”

Karlie Smith just missed out on a double-double in the win with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Haileigh Cooper added five points and six rebounds, while Payton Thayer notched eight points for the Ducks.

“Karlie Smith had a really good night. She’s one rebound away from a double-double and defensively she was changing shots in the key and her help defense was really good tonight,” coach Dean said.

Stefa Arceo-Hansen scored 13 points for Toledo and Paige HIll added seven points.

Toledo (4-9, 1-5) will host Kalama on Wednesday.

Toutle Lake (9-4, 5-3) will play at Onalaska on Wednesday.

Niemeyer nets 29, Mules mop MWP

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum picked up a league victory over Morton-White Pass on Friday by a score of 51-40 thanks in large part to a game-high 29 points from Reigha Niemeyer.

Niemeyer made it a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Mia Kerstetter added 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals to help the Mules get over the top.

“Reigha and Miya led the way offensively but our defense was a solid team effort,” Wahkiakum Rob Garrett said.

The Mules held just a one point lead after one quarter but turned that into a 26-20 advantage at halftime. Wahkiakum knocked down five of 20 shots from beyond the arc in the contest and doubled up the T-Wolves 16-8 in the third quarter to push their lead out as high as it would get.

Bailey McKinley added four points and five rebounds in the win.

“We had a goal to go out and have fun and our leaders, especially, did a good job of that.”

McKenzee Mays paced Morton-White Pass with nine points.

Wahkiakum (7-6, 4-2) will play at Rainier (WA) on Wednesday.

‘Nooks nullified by No. 1 Adna

KALAMA — The Chinooks had their hands full with the state’s No. 1 ranked team, Friday, losing a C2BL contest by a count of 67-20.

The Pirates went up by 15 points in the first quarter and led 53-12 at the intermission. Gaby Guard scored a game-high 25 points to lead Adna, with Karlee VonMoos adding 14.

Shooting woes hampered Kalama all night long and it topped out with seven points in the first quarter, while bottoming out with just three points in the third.

“I’m guessing we shot 15 percent at best tonight. Had some good looks just trouble converting,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “Adna is a great team (and) got the best of us with some turnovers from their press.”

The Chinooks were missing several players who were out of town for a club soccer tournament. Reese Johnston led Kalama with eight points and Chloe Larsen added five.

“We had a rough week playing two top-10 ranked teams but we are solid,” Doerty said. “We look back long enough to learn and forward to get our game rolling again.”

Kalama (4-6, 1-5) will look to regroup with a non-league home tilt with Columbia Adventist on Monday at 7 p.m.

No. 6 Mounties too much for Cards

WINLOCK — The Cardinals were overmatched in nearly every facet of the game Friday in a 54-25 loss to No. 6 ranked Rainier (WA) in a C2BL contest.

Angelica Askey scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Mountaineers and Brooklynn Swenson added a dozen points in the win.

“The goal for tonight was to play with a lot of intensity and I think we met that goal,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “I am proud of the attitude and effort of all our players against a strong and athletic Rainier team”.

“We struggled offensively to get the ball in the hoop, but our defense was strong with 12 team steals,” McCoy noted. “Adriana Garcia did have a strong shooting night hitting three 3's in the second half.

Adriana Garcia led Winlock with nine points.

The Cardinals fell behind by 12 points in the first quarter and trailed 29-11 at the half. The Mountaineers won the second half 25-14 to put the finishing touches on their win.

Kindyl Kelly posted seven points with four steals in the loss. Angela Gil Munoz added five points with four steals and Kiya Pepper posted four points with four rebounds.

The road will not get any easier next week for Winlock (5-7, 0-6) when it heads to Adna to play the No. 1 ranked Pirates on Wednesday.

Faith Bible goes old testament to top Tigers

CLATSKANIE — An 11-11 tie after one quarter provided a dose of false hope for the Tigers on Friday before they suffered a 55-27 loss to Faith Bible in a 2A Northwest League contest over in Oregon country.

The Falcons won the second quarter by 15 points to take a 30-15 lead into the intermission. Rachel Eichinger scored a game-high 17 points to lead the visitors.

“We were out four players tonight. The remaining girls worked hard but are worn out from pulling double duty,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

Joey Sizemore paced the Tigers with 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Addison Ward put up three points to go with six rebounds and Mattee Champion grabbed six boards.

Clatskanie (5-5, 0-2) will hit the road Tuesday for a road game at Gaston.

Makinson, Rainier hold off Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ore. – Lacey Makinson scored 13 points as Rainier snapped a four-game losing streak in a 28-26 win over Warrenton, Friday.

Rainier opened its league slate with a strong defensive effort. Lilli Dean, a 5-foot-11 freshman pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds and blocked five shots to go with her six points. Makinson had six rebounds and Lilly Langhorne added seven rebounds.

The Columbians held Warrenton to seven points in the first half, to claim a 16-7 lead at the break.

The offense hit a bit of a dry spell in the fourth quarter and Rainier held off Warrenton’s late run. Cordi Biddix scored eight points and had three key blocks in the win.

Rainier (5-7, 1-0 league) hosts Corbett on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.