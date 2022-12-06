High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Bayes nets 15 as Castle Rock rips Winlock

WINLOCK — The Rockets tried their luck with another 2B team on Monday and wound up on the right side in the scoring column with a 52-33 non-league win over Winlock.

That victory came just two days after 1A Castle Rock was run out of its own gym by Morton-White Pass in a 60-33 loss on Saturday, and marked the first in the tenure of first-year coach Jordan Garbe.

Kynsi Bayes led the Rockets with 15 points in the road win just up West Side Highway in the Egg City. Brookelyn Alblinger notched a dozen points for Castle Rock, while Paige Ogden and Dakota Davies each added nine points in the win.

Castle Rock connected on 41% of its shots from the field and knocked down 8 of 11 free throw attempts to keep the Cardinals at bay.

Winlock was dogged by foul trouble and saw a three point deficit after eight minutes turn into a 17 point hole at the half.

“The inside game of Castle Rock was too much for us tonight, with (Kiya) Peppers in foul trouble early on,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy noted. “ We had an opportunity to get back into the game in the second half when Castle Rock got into foul trouble, but struggled at the line.”

Kindyl Kelly scored a game-high 17 points for the Cardinals. Adriana Garcia added six points and four rebounds while Angela Gil Munoz posted three points and eight boards.

Winlock shot just 30 percent from the field and connected on only six of its 23 attempts from the charity stripe.

“I saw some good things at the end of the game, with some growing confidence in some of our players,” McCoy noted. “We closed the gap at this time, if we had made some free throws we would have been right in the game.”

Winlock (1-1) will host Morton-White Pass on Wednesday.

Castle Rock (1-1) will host Clatskanie on Thursday.

Comets let Seagulls escape in second half

RAYMOND — Naselle saw a four point lead disappear in the second half Monday as the Seagulls roared back for a 57-55 non-league victory.

“Tonight was a fun game to watch. It was quite a roller coaster,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “Both teams came out firing and playing great basketball.”

The Comets carved out a 27-23 lead at the intermission only to see Raymond come out and steal the third quarter 19-13. Karsyn Freeman scored a game-high 30 points for the Seagulls with Kyndal Koski chipping in 10 points..

Lauren Katyryniuk posted a team-high 29 points for Naselle and did her best to keep the Comets in position to notch the win with six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

“Lauren really came alive in the second half of the game,” Green noted. “She came up with some big shots to keep us in the game.”

Kaylin Shrives added 10 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists, while Bella Colombo scored nine points with four rebounds, two steals and two assists to her name.

“Kaylin was amazing on the boards tonight. She had some big plays and came up with some big blocks when we needed a momentum swing,” Green said.

Brynn Tarabochia managed just two points for Naselle after winding up in early foul trouble. She did cobble together a decent night, still, with six rebounds, two steals and a block.

“Collectively the team as a whole did really well,” Green said. “We had a few miscues in some of our passing in just trying to go a little too fast, but we did settle down. At the end of the game we did have a couple opportunities to try and score and just couldn’t come up with it.”

Naselle was set to play the Washington School for the Deaf in Vancouver on Tuesday before heading to Mary Knight on Friday.

Makinson and Dean clutch for Rainier at Catlin Gabel

PORTLAND — The Rainier girls basketball team collected a road win Monday by topping Catlin-Gabel 57-38. Lacey Makinson and Lilli Dean combined for 42 points in the non-league win.

Makinson scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Columbians and Dean posted a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Rainier ran out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and led 30-20 at the half.

Cordi Biddix scored three points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Columbians. Taylor Johns added four points and four rebounds.

Rainier (2-1) will play at Scio on Wednesday.