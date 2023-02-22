Following a second-place finish in the 2A Greater St. Helens League, Mark Morris saw senior Isabella Merzoian named to the All-League first team. Merzoian and the Monarchs are currently gearing up for a Regional game in the state tournament.

“She’s been the cog of our offense all year,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said of Merzoian. “A lot of it revolves around her. She is the ultimate team player. She could average more if she wanted to. She’s really improved defensively and on the glass to make her a more complete player instead of just a scorer.”

Merzoian was joined on the 2A GSHL list by Woodland's Riley Stading, who each earned second team honors. The rest of the 2A GSHL first team included Washougal junior Isabella Albaugh, Ridgefield senior Elizabeth Swift and Columbia River junior Emma Iniguez.

Mark Morris senior Brooklyn Schlecht was named to the All-League second team along with Woodland’s Addi Stading. The rest of the 2A GSHL second team included Siena Brown (Hockinson), Miranda Gonzalez (Hudson’s Bay) and Trian Clark (Fort Vancouver).

Mark Morris advanced to the Regional round of the 2A state tournament as a 15-seed where it will take on Othello in Ellensburg, Friday at 6 p.m.

Kelso landed senior Lexi Grumbois on the 3A GSHL first team where Heritage senior Keanna Salavea won the league MVP. Joining Grumbois on the first team were Adrian Wright and Kimora Ross of Evergreen and the duo of Maddie Clouse and Claire Smith of Prairie.

Kelso sophomore Bregan Ruhland was named to the All-Leaguesecond team.

In the 1A Trico, Seton Catholic’s Anna Mooney was awarded the league MVP award after averaging 18 points per game, seven rebounds and six steals. The rest of the Trico first team included Ella Reed of Columbia (White Salmon), Bridget Quinn, Ella Zimmerman and Kennady Broadbent of King’s Way Christian, Gianna Emilio of La Center and Kiera Williams of Seton Catholic.

Castle Rock had three players earn Trico All-League honorable mention in Kynsi Bayes, Brookelyn Alblinger and Laynee Logan.

Adna senior Karlee Von Moos and Napavine’s Morgan Hamilton shared the co-MVP award for the Central 2B League. Napavine coach Shane Shutz won the coach of the year award after guiding his team to a 13-0 league record and the Central title.

The C2BL first team consisted of Angelica Askey (Rainier), Wahkiakum senior Reigha Niemeyer, Brooklyn Loose and Danika Hallom of Adna and Hayden Kaut (Napavine).

Toutle Lake placed freshman guard Lainey Dean on the C2BL second team.

Kalama saw Reese Johnson named to the C2BL third team and was joined by Wahkiakum's Bailey McKInley, and Toledo's Ryah Stanley.

Aubrey Doerty also earned an honorable mention for the Chinooks, while Kendal Dean, Payton Thayer and Haileigh Cooper received honorable mentions for Toutle Lake. Miya Kerstetter earned an honorable mention for Wahkiakum and Kindyl Kelly was an honorable mention from Winlock.

In the Pacific 2B League, Ilwaco head coach Ned Bittner was recognized by his fellow coaches as the Coach of the Year after leading Ilwaco to a three-way share of the Pacific League title.

The Fishermen also placed eighth-grader Mikaila Warfield and senior Olivia McKinstry on the first team after a 10-2 regular season. Warfield led the Fishermen in scoring and rebounding.

“It’s a nice acknowledgement for McKinstry for all the hard work she has put in being the most dominant post player in the Pacific League,” Bittner said. “As for her eighth-grade sidekick, they complimented each other well. Warfield just has that ‘it’ factor already. She’s tough around the basket and can also step outside and hit shots.”

The rest of the P2BL first team included Forks junior Keira Johnson, Chief Leschi senior Tala Mitchell, Raymond junior Kyndal Koski and Forks senior Kyra Neel.

Ilwaco also placed senior Zoey Zuern on the second team, along with the trio of senior Ione Sheldon, freshman Sophia Bittner and eighth-grader Brooklyn Avalon on the honorable mention roll call.

Payton Torrey of Mossyrock was named the 1B Columbia Valley League MVP, while Willapa Valley coach John Peterson took home the Coach of the Year award.

The CVL All-League first team comprised of a pair of Naselle Comets in seniors Lauren Katyryniuk and Kaylin Shrives alongside Willapa Valley duo Grace Huber and Brooklyn Patrick and Pe Ell’s Charlie Carper.

Naselle qualified for the 1B State tournament where it earned a 14-seed. The Comets play 11-seed Odessa on Saturday at Cheney High School in the Regional round of the state tournament.