High School Girls Basketball: Katyryniuk leads Naselle over Knappa

NASELLE — The Comets opened up their season more or less exactly how first year coach Marie Green drew it up with a 65-35 win over Knappa in an interstate non-league girls basketball contest on Wednesday.

Lauren Katryrniuk led Naselle with 23 points, five steals, five rebounds and three assists in the win.

The Comets, fresh off a District title last season and a state tournament appearance, ran out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter and led 30-12 by the time it was time to talk things over in the locker room.

“We were shifting well in defense and applying pressure throughout the game,” Green said.

Brynn Tarabochia added 19 points to go with 11 rebounds for a double-double in the season’s first contest. Bella Colombo added 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and a block for the Comets.

“Brynn came out on fire with a couple 3’s in the first half. Lauren was aggressive getting to the rim,” Green noted.

Kaylin Shrives chipped in six points with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Comets. Brooke Davis scored two points with five rebounds and two assists in the win.

“The girls played so well together and continued to work hard throughout the entire game,” Green said. “When we got to the line tonight the team as a whole went 8-11, shooting 72 percent, and that is what we need.”

The Comets were helped out along the way when a Knappa player put the biscuit through the wrong basket.

Mylie Lempea led the Loggers with nine points and Ariana Miller added eight.

"Knappa is a good team, very young, but those girls are only going to continue to grow as players and it will be exciting to see them progress,” Green said.

Naselle (1-0) will play at Wahkiakum on Friday at 6 p.m.