Girls Basketball: Toledo hammers overmatched MWP

TOLEDO — The Toledo girls basketball team only needed a quarter to outscore Morton-White Pass’ total for the whole game, dominating from start to finish in a 64-14 win in Central 2B League play.

“We slid the ball really well, made the extra pass,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “We were able to create turnovers. They’re a really young team. We were able to use our size against them.”

Toledo took advantage of its advantage in the post — namely Stacy Spahr — early to jump out to a big lead. Spahr scored 14 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter, and the hosts led 18-3 after eight minutes of play.

By halftime, it was 34-5, and after the third quarter, the lead was 51-8.

Spahr added 15 rebounds for a double-double. With such a huge lead, Layton was able to get all of his bench players extended minutes, and multiple Toledo players filled out multiple columns of the scoresheet.

Vanesa Rodriguez scored 12 points to finish second for Toledo. Marina Smith had nine points, eight steals, and five assists. Greenlee Clark finished with five points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Abbie Marcil added six points off the bench,