Girls Basketball roundup: Winlock serves Stevenson a goose egg

WINLOCK — It’s not often you see a flock of Cardinals and pack of Bulldogs and wind up with a goose egg at the end of the kerfuffle, but that’s precisely what happened Thursday when the Stevenson girls basketball team came to Egg Town. Winlock held the Bulldogs scoreless in the fourth quarter in order to put the finishing touches on 68-20 victory in Central 2B League play.

Addison Hall notched a triple double for the home side, scoring 14 points to go with team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (10). With 52 points at the intermission, Winlock seemed poised to make a run at triple digits before relenting on the offensive end in the second half.

Charlie Carper tallied a double-double with a game-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds for the Cardinals. Madison Vigre added 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.

“Strong team effort with four starters in double figures," Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. "Madison Vigre played a solid all around game and ran the floor well.”

Beyond the scoring, though, McCoy was pleased to see her team sharing the ball with aplomb.

“Our focus was to run the ball and everyone followed the game plan with 22 team assists,” McCoy said

Kindyl Kelly added 13 points and five assists for the winning side.

Winlock (8-5, 4-3 league) was scheduled to host Raymond for a non-league affair on Friday.

Mules keep Ducks grounded in blowout

TOUTLE — The only thing running hotter than the Wahkiakum girls basketball team’s offense was its defense, and the two combined Thursday for a 59-17 rout of Toutle Lake.

Reigha Niemeyer led a balanced Wahkiakum attack with 18 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Megan Leitz had 15 points and a team-high seven steals, and Courtney Carlson pitched in 10 points and four boards. Emmie Niemala added nine rebounds and four assists of her own, and Miya Kerstetter had six points, four assists, and seven boards — all on the offensive side.

"I thought we continued to do a solid job of attacking the paint, and after the first quarter we really cleaned up our passing and minimized our turnovers," Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said.

The Mules held the Ducks to single digits in all four quarters, and fewer than five points in three of them. Wahkiakum raced out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter, and a 20-6 second made it 37-10 at halftime.

From there, the Wahkiakum defense got even stingier, allowing just seven points in the second half.

"We got a lot of steals on the pass, which is an area we've been lacking in a little lately," Garrett said. "This led to a lot of easy transition baskets. It was nice to see the girls do this, especially in the half court without pressing."

Jordyn Grabenhorst finished with 10 of Toutle Lake’s 17 points. Lainey Dean had three, and Makinnley Byman and Kendal Dean both had two.

Toutle Lake (5-6) will welcome Stevenson on Saturday.

Wahkiakum (10-3) is set to host Kalama on Tuesday.

Napavine rolls past Kalama

KALAMA — The Kalama girls basketball team fell behind early and never got itself fully going in a 65-29 C2BL loss to Napavine on Thursday.

The Tigers doubled up the Chinooks 16-8 in the first quarter, then quadrupled them 16-4 in the second to take a 32-12 lead into the half. A 21-point third for Napavine only made the deficit greater.

“We didn’t play our game,” coach Amber Doerty said. “We’re feeling four games in six days after two and a half weeks off.”

Senior Sydney Johnson led Kalama with nine points, Aubrey Doerty had eight, and Reese Johnston added six. Chloe Larsen put up four points, and Jessica Meyer pitched in two.

Kalama (2-8) was scheduled to wrap up its busy week at home against Morton-White Pass on Friday.

Castle Rock falls to late La Center run

CASTLE ROCK — It was a question of which team could get its offense running hot first, and though it took a few quarters, the answer fell in La Center’s favor, as the Castle Rock girls basketball team fell 47-36 to the Wildcats in 1A TriCo play.

Neither team shot better than 36% in any of the first three quarters, but the Wildcats bumped their clip up to 5 for 11 in the fourth — and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch — to score 18 points and pull away at the end.

Castle Rock’s offense stayed stuck in first gear early, but a combination of good defense and cold La Center shooting nearly canceled it out. The Rockets managed just four points in the opening quarter, but only trailed by two after eight minutes. After scoring 11 in the second, they went into halftime down just four, and kept the deficit from getting any wider in the third.

Brooke Wirkkala scored 16 points to lead the Rockets, but no other Castle Rock players approached double figures. Lori Ogden and Kate Loftus were both next up with five points. Susan Mosqueda and Kynsi Bayes added four points apiece, and Bayes hauled in a team-leading 11 rebounds.

Castle Rock (1-10) is due for some weekend TriCo action, hosting King’s Way Christian on Saturday afternoon.

