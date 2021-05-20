Girls Basketball roundup: Wahkiakum falls to 2A Tumwater

Comets beat Terriers

NASELLE — The Naselle girls basketball team made short work of the Washington School for the Deaf with a balanced offense in a 62-17 win Thursday.

Echo Cenci and Lauren Katyryniuk both outscored the Terriers themselves, finishing on 18 points apiece. Cenci did her damage in the paint, scoring eight in the second quarter and six more in the fourth. Katyryniuk let it fly from outside, hitting three of Naselle’s four 3-pointers on the night.

Kaylin Shrives added 16 points, including six in the final quarter. Bella Colombo and Peyton Dalton both finished with three, and Kayli Wirkkala and Grace Hunt each had two.

The Comets held the Terriers to six points in the first quarter before shutting them out in the second to take a 32-6 lead into the half. Naselle managed 15 points in both the third and fourth quarters, while holding WSD to 11 for the whole second half.

Janet Tuz-Manrique led the Terriers in points, scoring 10 of their 17 on the evening.

Trojans trip up Eagles

The Three Rivers Christian girls basketball team had a better go of it than its first matchup against Pe Ell, but the reverse fixture in Longview still ended in defeat as the Trojans won 55-30 on Thursday.