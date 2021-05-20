Girls Basketball roundup: Wahkiakum falls to 2A Tumwater

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team made its second climb up the classification ladder of the season on short-notice, but this time wasn’t able to pull the upset, falling to reigning 2A Evergreen champion Tumwater 57-40.
“Tumwater was clearly the better team tonight, but I was extremely proud of our girls,” said Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett, who was back on the sidelines for the Mules.
Jansi Merz led the Mules with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. Behind her, Wahkiakum rolled out its trademark depth, with 10 of its 13 players finding the basket at least once. Megan Leitz put up seven points, while Paige Mace dished out nine assists.
As a team, though, the Mules went just 1-of-8 from long-distance, while the Thunderbirds — who took third place in the 2A state tournament in 2020 — nailed nine 3-pointers.
Tumwater came out fast in the first quarter, spotting 19 points onto the scoreboard just like that. And in the second, Wahkiakum’s offense fell quiet, going 3-for-12 from the field and heading into the locker room down 34-18.
In the third quarter, the Mules started to come right back, trimming the deficit by four, but couldn’t get it any closer by the final buzzer.
“We worked extremely hard from beginning to end, and this game is a great opportunity for us to grow from,” Garrett said.
Tumwater's Aubrey Amendala led all scorers with 19 points.
Wahkiakum (6-1) is slated to play at Rainier (Wash.) on Saturday.
Rockets fall in home-opener
CASTLE ROCK — Back on its home court for the first time since the pandemic began, the Castle Rock girls basketball team jumped out fast early, but for the second straight game was done in by a rough third quarter in a 58-37 loss to King’s Way Christian on Thursday.
“This was by far the best game we’ve played all season,” CR coach Kim Karnofski said. “We played a great first half, just couldn’t find the basket and didn’ capitalize on our possessions in the third quarter.”
The Rockets trailed 28-21 at halftime — well within striking distance — but went 1-for-9 from the field in the third quarter, while the knights had their best offensive period yet to go up 45-24.
Castle Rock came back to play King’s Way even in the fourth, but that was only enough to keep the final deficit at 21.
Brooke Wirkkala scored 17 points to lead Castle Rock, and Payton Kessler scored 13 — including 10 in the first half.
KWC’s Laurel Quinn led all scorers with 23 points.
Castle Rock (1-5) is scheduled to host Goldendale on Saturday.
Comets beat Terriers
NASELLE — The Naselle girls basketball team made short work of the Washington School for the Deaf with a balanced offense in a 62-17 win Thursday.
Echo Cenci and Lauren Katyryniuk both outscored the Terriers themselves, finishing on 18 points apiece. Cenci did her damage in the paint, scoring eight in the second quarter and six more in the fourth. Katyryniuk let it fly from outside, hitting three of Naselle’s four 3-pointers on the night.
Kaylin Shrives added 16 points, including six in the final quarter. Bella Colombo and Peyton Dalton both finished with three, and Kayli Wirkkala and Grace Hunt each had two.
The Comets held the Terriers to six points in the first quarter before shutting them out in the second to take a 32-6 lead into the half. Naselle managed 15 points in both the third and fourth quarters, while holding WSD to 11 for the whole second half.
Janet Tuz-Manrique led the Terriers in points, scoring 10 of their 17 on the evening.
Trojans trip up Eagles
The Three Rivers Christian girls basketball team had a better go of it than its first matchup against Pe Ell, but the reverse fixture in Longview still ended in defeat as the Trojans won 55-30 on Thursday.
“Played better both offensively and defensively than the first time we played,” TRC coach Wayne Hayes said. “We still have trouble hitting shots we are capable of making, but the girls maintain a good attitude and work hard.”
The Eagles were held to single digits all four quarters, scoring seven points in the first, eight in the second, nine in the third, and six in the fourth. Pe Ell went into halftime leading 30-15, and continued to grow its lead as the game went on.
Elizabeth Romanillo finished with 13 points to lead TRC, with Jessie Tevis adding seven points, Kelsey Poyner scoring five, Emiliee Smith finishing with three, and Kenal Newport pitching in two. Pe Ell’s Annika Mason led all scorers with 23.
Three Rivers Christian (1-6) is next scheduled to host Columbia Adventist on May 25.
Ducks take down T-Wolves
RANDLE — The Toutle Lake girls basketball team kept Morton-White Pass off-balance and low-scoring all night long, beating the Timberwolves 54-33 in C2BL play Thursday for its first win of the 2021 season.
The Fighting Ducks held their hosts to single digits in each of the first three quarters, took an 11-point lead into halftime, and grew it by five points both the third and the fourth to win by 21.
Haileigh Cooper led Toutle Lake with 18 points. Molly Donald finished right behind her at 15, Jasmine Smith scored seven, and Brooklyn Wassell added six.
Toutle Lake (1-4) is scheduled to play at Napavine on Wednesday.