Girls Basketball roundup: Toledo wins rivalry matchup over Winlock

TOLEDO — Cheese won out over eggs Tuesday, as the Toledo girls basketball team defended its home court against its cross-freeway rivals in a 52-32 win over Winlock on Tuesday.
Toledo had reinforcements come in to start the week, with Emma Cline-Maier suiting up for the first time since the very beginning of the season, and the senior stepped right back into a leading role with 10 points, draining jumpers to punish Winlock’s zone defense.
“She’s such a smart player, and she can shoot,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “She hadn’t played since Game No. 2, and it’s good to have her back. She can play so many positions for us, and she’s a big part of our success.”
But Cline-Maier was only a piece in a spread-out Toledo attack. Marina Smith led the hosts with 11 points, Stacie Spahr added a 10-point, 18-rebound double-double, and Greenlee Clark scored nine.
“A lot of great teams will have multiple girls that can score and hit double-figures,” Layton said. “You just become that much harder to guard.”
Smith dished out eight assists, and both Clark and Gracie Madill handed out five.
“Our ball movement has been really good,” Layton said. “We always seem to make that extra pass to go from a good shot to a great shot.”
Toledo held Winlock to seven points in the first quarter and just four more in the second to go into halftime up by 27.
Come the second half, Addison Hall got going for the Cardinals, putting up 17 of her game-high 21 points in the final 16 minutes. Toledo rotated defenses around her, with both Clark and Abbie Marcil tasked with guarding her at times, and while she did get her points, Layton was happy with the defense on the Winlock star.
“They did a good job, and did everything we asked,” he said.
And while Toledo couldn’t shut Hall down completely, it did limit the rest of the Winlock lineup to just 11 points total. Karlie Jones finished with five points, and Madison Vigre had four.
Toledo (5-2) is slated to host Kalama in its final home game of the regular season on Thursday. Winlock (4-3) is scheduled to host Toutle Lake.
Kalama falls to Napavine
KALAMA — The Kalama girls basketball team wasn’t able to put up more than five points in any quarter against Napavine, falling to the Tigers 55-18.
Sydney Johnson led the hosts with eight points, Josie Brandenburg and Bridgette Hollifield both had four, and Aubrey Doerty scored a pair.
Napavine’s defense forced 42 turnovers, with the visitors converted into 39 points. The Tigers led 34-9 after one quarter, pushed the advantage by 10 points in the third, and got it up to 40 in the fourth before settling on the final score.
Dani Tupuola led all scorers with 15 points, and Rae Sisson and Natalya Marcia also ended up in double-figures for Napavine.
Kalama (0-6) is scheduled to play at Toledo on Thursday.
Rockets take down Cougars
CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls basketball team pulled away in the second half, riding out 62-53 winners over Seton Catholic in 1A TriCo play Tuesday.
The Rockets never were able to put the Cougars away for good, but won the final three quarters by small margins to eventually build the lead and see the game out.
Brooke Wirkkala paced Castle Rock with 25 points, going 7-for-18 from the field, 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 8-for-8 from the free throw line.
“Brooke played with poise and ran the floor well,” said Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski.
Payton Kessler added 12 points, including hitting Castle Rock’s only other 3-pointer of the night.
Ella Anderson scored eight points.
“Ella Anderson had the best game of the year both offensively and controlling the boards,” Karnofski said
Siena Flint put up four points in the second quarter, then three more in the third as the Rockets boosted out to the lead for good.
Trailing 16-14 after a quarter of play, Castle rock came back with 17 points in the second to go into halftime up 31-27. The Rockets grew their lead by two in the third quarter, before adding three to it in the fourth.
Castle Rock (2-5) is slated to face La Center on Thursday for the final game on its regular season schedule.