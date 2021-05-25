Girls Basketball roundup: Toledo wins rivalry matchup over Winlock

Toledo held Winlock to seven points in the first quarter and just four more in the second to go into halftime up by 27.

Come the second half, Addison Hall got going for the Cardinals, putting up 17 of her game-high 21 points in the final 16 minutes. Toledo rotated defenses around her, with both Clark and Abbie Marcil tasked with guarding her at times, and while she did get her points, Layton was happy with the defense on the Winlock star.

“They did a good job, and did everything we asked,” he said.

And while Toledo couldn’t shut Hall down completely, it did limit the rest of the Winlock lineup to just 11 points total. Karlie Jones finished with five points, and Madison Vigre had four.

Toledo (5-2) is slated to host Kalama in its final home game of the regular season on Thursday. Winlock (4-3) is scheduled to host Toutle Lake.

Kalama falls to Napavine

KALAMA — The Kalama girls basketball team wasn’t able to put up more than five points in any quarter against Napavine, falling to the Tigers 55-18.

Sydney Johnson led the hosts with eight points, Josie Brandenburg and Bridgette Hollifield both had four, and Aubrey Doerty scored a pair.