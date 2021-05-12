Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo set chokers on Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Toledo girls basketball team brought its style north and dictated play all game long, slowing and shutting Onalaska down completely in a 50-24 win.

The Loggers stayed in single-digits all four quarters, including managing just four points in the first. No Onalaska player managed more than six points all game long in the Central 2B League affair.

“That’s what we’d like to make our calling card, is our defense,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “I thought we did a good job of rotating, causing some chaos, getting some deflections.”

Meanwhile, Toledo matched Onalaska’s scoring total for the whole game in the first half, and did so with a balanced offense that saw all seven players crack the points column on the scoresheet.

Stacy Spahr led the way with 15 points, and also had a team-high seven rebounds. Marina Smith finished with nine points, eight assists, and five boards. Greenlee Clark put up seven points, four assists, four rebounds, and four steals. Gracie Madill hit two three-pointers en route to eight points on the game.

“We like to see that,” Layton said. “That’s how we’ll be successful: having several girls score. I thought everybody played pretty well.”