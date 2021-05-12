Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo set chokers on Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Toledo girls basketball team brought its style north and dictated play all game long, slowing and shutting Onalaska down completely in a 50-24 win.
The Loggers stayed in single-digits all four quarters, including managing just four points in the first. No Onalaska player managed more than six points all game long in the Central 2B League affair.
“That’s what we’d like to make our calling card, is our defense,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “I thought we did a good job of rotating, causing some chaos, getting some deflections.”
Meanwhile, Toledo matched Onalaska’s scoring total for the whole game in the first half, and did so with a balanced offense that saw all seven players crack the points column on the scoresheet.
Stacy Spahr led the way with 15 points, and also had a team-high seven rebounds. Marina Smith finished with nine points, eight assists, and five boards. Greenlee Clark put up seven points, four assists, four rebounds, and four steals. Gracie Madill hit two three-pointers en route to eight points on the game.
“We like to see that,” Layton said. “That’s how we’ll be successful: having several girls score. I thought everybody played pretty well.”
Toledo got out fast in the first quarter with a couple of outside shots, but then went to work down low, feeding Spahr over and over. The plan worked at first — Toledo led 14-4 after one quarter of play — but Onalaska started to wise up to the danger in the post and played more aggressive and scrappy defense, holding its guests to just six points in the second. Toledo’s defense continued to tamp down any Onalaska threats, though and the visitors led 20-11 at halftime.
Going into the second half, Toledo figured out the Onalaska defense for good. When the Loggers collapsed on Spahr, she sent the ball back out to the perimeter, setting up drives and shots from outside.
“In the third quarter, we attacked them when they pressured us, and we got some lay-ins, some good kick-outs,” Layton said.
The visitors stayed one step ahead of the hosts the rest of the way and kept the clamps down on the other side of the floor. By the end of the third quarter, Toledo led by 16. By the final whistle, the lead was 26.
“We want to try to get 12-15 points each quarter, and we did that for the most part,” Layton said.
Toledo (1-2) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass on Friday.
Cards overcome Bulldogs
STEVENSON — Winlock proved that it’s far from a one-Cardinal show Wednesday, going on the road and beating Stevenson 64-45.
With Addison Hall fresh on the heels of a 32-point triple-double against Pe Ell on Saturday, the Bulldogs went all in on the junior, focusing a box-and-one on her all night long.
In the end, that just set the stage for Madison and Karlie Jones to go off.
“It was like they took it personally,” Winlock coach Tori Nelson said. “They stepped up big-time.”
Vigre led the Cardinals with 19 points, and Jones was right behind her at 18.
Angie Gil-Munoz helped out on the glass with seven rebounds to go along with five points.
Hall still ended up in double-figures with 11 points. In the fourth, Nelson was able to rest her starters and put some younger faces in. Elizabeth Wolfe scored five points — all at the free-throw line, all in the fourth quarter — and Maia Chaney pitched in three.
“I’m just super proud,” Nelson said. “It was a team win, for sure.”
It wasn’t smooth sailing from the jump, though. Stevenson bounced out of the blocks to a 15-6 lead and put up 19 points in the first quarter, spurred by 15 from Cassie Macnab. Going forward, though, the Cardinals kept the Bulldogs in the single digits the next two quarters, and limited Macnab to just two more field goals the rest of the night.
Meanwhile, Winlock just kept scoring, reeling off 21 points in the second quarter — and taking a lead it would never surrender — and 17 in the third.
“Saturday we scored 63 and tonight we scored 64,” Nelson said. “Last year it would have taken us two or three games to score that many points.”
Winlock is set to get the rest of the week off, before hosting Wahkiakum next Tuesday.
Comets endure late charge from Chitwhins
NASELLE — Try as they might the Chitwhins were unable to crawl out of a hole of the Comets’ making on Wednesday as Naselle held on for a 51-46 win in 1B girls hoops action.
Lauren Katyrynuik scored a game-high 16 points to help the Comets notch the home court win with Bella Colombo pouring in 14 more.
Naselle and Taholah wound up tied at 11-11 after one quarter but a seven point swing in the second period gave the Grays River girls a 24-17 lead at the intermission. The Comets ran their lead out three more points in the third quarter and looked to be home free for the win, but the Chitwhins never say die.
Taholah managed to outscore Naselle 15-10 in the final quarter but ran out of time on their comeback bid.
The Comets knocked down 28 percent of their 74 shots on the night and shot 61 percent from the charity stripe. Kaylin Shrives added four points in the win and Peyton Dalton chipped in three.
Naselle is set to host Willapa Valley on Friday.