Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo hammers overmatched MWP

TOLEDO — The Toledo girls basketball team only needed a quarter to outscore Morton-White Pass’ total for the whole game, dominating from start to finish in a 64-14 win in Central 2B League play.
“We slid the ball really well, made the extra pass,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “We were able to create turnovers. They’re a really young team. We were able to use our size against them.”
Toledo took advantage of its advantage in the post — namely Stacy Spahr — early to jump out to a big lead. Spahr scored 14 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter, and the hosts led 18-3 after eight minutes of play.
By halftime, it was 34-5, and after the third quarter, the lead was 51-8.
Spahr added 15 rebounds for a double-double. With such a huge lead, Layton was able to get all of his bench players extended minutes, and multiple Toledo players filled out multiple columns of the scoresheet.
Vanesa Rodriguez scored 12 points to finish second for Toledo. Marina Smith had nine points, eight steals, and five assists. Greenlee Clark finished with five points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Abbie Marcil added six points off the bench,
“That’s what I like to see,” Layton said. We’ve got probably eight or nine girls that are capable of double-digits on any night. As we play more and as we practice more, I think our confidence will get better, and I think we’ll keep improving.”
Toledo (2-2) was set to play at Mossyrock in a cross-division game on Saturday.
Wahkiakum clobbers Kalama 77-9
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum dominated Kalama in all facets of a 77-9 drubbing in a Central 2B League girls basketball matchup on Friday.
The Mules took over early and Kalama never found a way to get things going. The Mules built a 24-1 lead in the first quarter and followed it up even hotter in the second to take a 54-5 advantage before halftime.
The Mules slowed down in the third on offense, but still managed 16 points to Kalama’s four.
Wahkiakum eased up in the fourth quarter and dropped in just seven points, but Kalama couldn’t find the bottom of the net and went scoreless in the final period.
Paige Mace was the leading scorer for the Mules with 24 points and added six steals on the defensive end. Jansi Merz dropped in 17 points of her own and notched a double-double with ten rebounds. Megan Leitz led the passing game for the Mules with five assists.
Wahkiakum (4-0) is scheduled to be back in action against Adna at 7 p.m., Tuesday in Cathlamet. Kalama (0-2) is scheduled to take the floor against Rainier (Wash.) at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, in Kalama for their first home game of the year.
Comets' Katyryniuk outscores every Viking
NASELLE – Lauren Katyryniuk’s stellar night for the Comets, leading Naselle to a 55-24 win over Willapa Valley on Friday. With a game-high 29 points Katyryniuk outscored the entire Willapa Valley team during their 1B girls basketball matchup.
“Lauren had a really good night,” Naselle coach Rose Nisbett said.
The second quarter was the difference-maker for the Comets. After entering the quarter up 12-11, the Comets outscored the Vikings by 11 points to take a 12-point lead at halftime by a count of 30-18.
Naselle’s defense kept up the strong play in the second half and held the Vikings to just five points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Katyryniuk and her supporting cast continued to score at a consistent pace and turn their 12-point halftime lead into a 31-point win.
Katyryniuk was efficient from the floor all night. She made 7 of her 13 shots from inside the 3-point line and was even better from long range going 5-for-7 on 3’s.
Kaylin Shrives was also a standout performer for the Comets and finished with a double-double at 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Nisbett said that Katyryniuk’s big night was a product of a team effort.
“I think teammates setting good screens, giving up the ball for a better shot, the girls are good at doing that,” she said. “They definitely played team ball.”
Naselle’s defense suffocated the Vikings on the inside and held their top scorer, Chayge Coady, to just 10 points.
“Really just watching their cutters and their high post and forcing them to shoot the outside shot,” Nisbet said about their defensive strategy. “They didn’t really have outside shooters, so it was really just taking care of inside the paint.”
Naselle (4-2) looks to avenge a tough early season loss to Pe Ell at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, in Pe Ell.