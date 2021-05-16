Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo defense wins day at Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — The Toledo girls basketball team dropped down a rung on the ladder for a cross-division matchup Saturday and took care of business, beating 1B Mossyrock 42-28 on the road.

Toledo held its opponent to under nine points every single quarter, and didn’t allow any Viking over eight on the game.

“Mossyrock is one of the top 1B teams, probably in the state, and our defense was outstanding,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “Vanesa Rodriguez, Abbie Marcil, and Gracie Madill did a great job on Payton Torrey, our help defense was great, and Greenlee Clark did a great job on Brooks.”

Stacie Spahr logged a double-double to lead Toledo with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Only three of her teammates joined her in the scoring column — Greenlee Clark had 12 points, Marina Smith added 10, and Rodriguez finished with three. But the rest of the Toledo bench pitched in on the defensive effort, which slowly squeezed the life out of the Vikings as time went on, adding three points onto what was a six-point lead at halftime in the third quarter, and another three in the fourth.