Girls Basketball roundup: Rapids take Monarchs to rip city

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris took its lumps in a season-opening 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball affair, Monday, falling 50-34 to Columbia River.
“We implemented a whole new offense and it went pretty well for having only five days of practice,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “I had a bunch of girls who were in the District track meet, too, so it wasn’t even a good five days of practice.”
With four sophomores in the starting lineup, the Monarchs, Atkins said, played hard but had a hard time knocking down shots. Making matters worse was their propensity to turn the ball over.
“We just didn’t shoot well from the 3-point tonight,” Atkins said. “We were playing kind of out of control.”
Mark Morris also managed to knock down just half of their 26 free throw attempts in the game.
Brooklyn Schlecht led the Monarchs with 12 points and Mo Harris added eight more.
“We’re really leaning on Brooklyn Schlecht,” Atkins said. “She’s our starting point guard. She applies the defensive pressure and is really our mover of the offense.”
Mark Morris (0-1) is scheduled to play at Ridgefield on Friday.
WHITE SALMON – Castle Rock had its hands full in a 62-47 loss to Columbia High School in White Salmon on Monday.
The Rockets offense ran through Brooke Wirkkala and Payton Kessler all game, as evidence by a first quarter in which the duo notched all 12 of Castle Rock’s points. The Bruins had an answer for the rockets in the opening quarter and built a slight 16-12 lead.
Columbia found separation in the second quarter thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers from Ella Reed. Reed scored 12 points on four makes from long range in the quarter and pushed the Bruins ahead by ten, 35-25 at halftime.
Offense slowed for the rockets in the third as the Bruins slowly built on their lead over the course of the second half as the early deficit was too much for the Rockets to overcome.
Wirkkala led the Rockets with 20 points the night and spread them evenly throughout the game with ten in each half. Kessler added 15 for the Rockets after a strong showing in the first half where she scored 13 of her 15 points.
The Bruins had three scorers in double figures on the night. Maggie Bryan led the way with 18 points, while Reed’s big quarter gave her 14 on the night. Mya Aman also added 12 for Columbia.
Castle Rock (0-2) has its next matchup against Seton Catholic at 7 p.m., Wednesday, in Vancouver.