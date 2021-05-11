Girls Basketball roundup: Rapids take Monarchs to rip city

The Rockets offense ran through Brooke Wirkkala and Payton Kessler all game, as evidence by a first quarter in which the duo notched all 12 of Castle Rock’s points. The Bruins had an answer for the rockets in the opening quarter and built a slight 16-12 lead.

Columbia found separation in the second quarter thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers from Ella Reed. Reed scored 12 points on four makes from long range in the quarter and pushed the Bruins ahead by ten, 35-25 at halftime.

Offense slowed for the rockets in the third as the Bruins slowly built on their lead over the course of the second half as the early deficit was too much for the Rockets to overcome.

Wirkkala led the Rockets with 20 points the night and spread them evenly throughout the game with ten in each half. Kessler added 15 for the Rockets after a strong showing in the first half where she scored 13 of her 15 points.

The Bruins had three scorers in double figures on the night. Maggie Bryan led the way with 18 points, while Reed’s big quarter gave her 14 on the night. Mya Aman also added 12 for Columbia.

Castle Rock (0-2) has its next matchup against Seton Catholic at 7 p.m., Wednesday, in Vancouver.

