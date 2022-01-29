Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long races by River in the third

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long powered through a physical game to break free from Columbia River in the third quarter on the way to a 50-38 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Both squads struggled to knock down shots in the first half as physical play and a hefty helping of fouls dominated the game early.

“Both teams just couldn’t get going offensively,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “We were both in double bonus so it was a really slow paced game in the first half. It seemed like there was a lid on the basket for both sides.”

But the Jills still led 18-14 at the half. Needing a spark to separate themselves from the Rapids, Miranda Lomax stepped in and took over. Lomax erupted for 17 points in the third, knocking down three shots from downtown and sparking the Jills to a 25-point third quarter to take a 43-24 into the fourth to finish out the game with a comfortable cushion.

“She just kind of caught fire and we rode her coattail in that quarter,” Randall said. “That’s just kind of what you hope for when the game is kind of slow and you need a push. You rely on your best player to give you that.”

In addition to Lomax’s outburst, the entire RAL team found better footing out of the break.

“I think in that third quarter we just kind of settled in and got back to our brand of basketball,” Randall said. “We started generating some offense form our defense and got some easy buckets in transition.”

Lomax finished with 25 points for the Jills while Jayla Clark added 13 to handle the bulk of the scoring load for the RAL.

Clark also made her presence felt in the paint, battling through a tough night to slow down the Rapids.

“She was solid all night just battling through a lot of physical play down there protecting our paint,” Randall said.

R.A. Long (6-6, 5-5 league) was back on the floor for some rivalry action at Mark Morris on Saturday.

Skyview outruns Kelso

Kelso’s offense couldn’t match the firepower of Skyview on Friday night as the Storm dropped the Hilanders 75-64.

The Storm came out firing and knocked down 13 threes to help build an early lead with 18 points in the first quarter, followed by 22 in the second quarter to take a 38-26 lead at halftime.

“We were not defending the 3-ball well,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “Came out flat in the 1st half.

Karsyn Ross helped spark the Hilanders in the third off the bench with six of their 18 points, but the Storm put up 22 thanks to four more threes and built on their lead in the process.

Kelso put up 20 more in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to climb out of the 16-point hole they were in entering the quarter.

Lexi Grumbois and Natalie Fraley both scored 21 points to lead Kelso. That scoring mark is a career high for Grumbois.

Samantha Groesbeck led the Storm with 22 points.

“This was an aggressive game that will prep us for the playoffs, but we have to defend well in the half court to secure that win,” Hamilton said.

Kelso (10-4, 3-0 league) will be at home against Prairie on Monday.

Valley pulls back late to beat Ilwaco

MENLO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team had itself a run, but couldn’t hold on to a narrow lead late in a 48-40 loss to 1B Willapa Valley in a non-league matchup.

The Fishermen trailed by 10 points at halftime, but roared all the way back in the third quarter to take a one-point lead. In the fourth, the Vikings got back to their groove in time to pull away with a 14-5 run.

“We’re working to still find that consistency,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

Sophia Bittner led the Fishermen with 13 points, while Zoey Zuern added 11.

Valley’s Lanissa Amacher led all scorers with 19 points.

Ilwaco (5-9, 5-5 league) was set to return to P2BL play with a Saturday matchup at Chief Leschi.

Bayes grabs 24 boards, Rockets rip Cougs

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets’ red glare was on full display Friday night when they ran away from Seton Catholic for a 51-35 win in 1A TriCo girls basketball action.

Kynzi Bayes finished with a double-double in the win, scoring 17 points and pulling down two dozen rebounds.

“It was senior night and the sophomores stepped up,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Kynsi Bayes and Laynee Logan, both sophomores lit it up offensively,”

Logan scored 15 points and Brooke Wirkkala added 10.

“We had two seniors out. but all three other seniors scored and contributed to their final game at home,” Karnofski said.

Wirkkala, Kate Loftus and Susan Mosqueda were Castle Rock’s seniors on the floor on Friday. Loftus scored six points with six rebounds and five assists.

The Rockets held the Cougars to just 18 percent shooting from the field.

Castle Rock (3-13, 2-7) is scheduled to play at La Center on Wednesday.

Rainier shuts out Taft in fourth to win

RAINIER — The Rainier girls basketball team had itself the most up-and-down defensive second quarter on paper, but fixed itself right to beat Taft (Ore.) 45-33.

“Amazing team effort tonight,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said. “They fought the entire game.”

After going into halftime up 23-13, the Columbians saw the Tigers go off for 20 points in the third quarter to trim the gap to two points. From there, though, Rainier put its foot down, keeping its guests out of the basket the entire fourth in a shutout quarter.

Kalli Budge paced Rainier with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Lacey Makinson added eight points and five boards, while Aubrey Sorensen had six points and seven rebounds.

Rainier (10-4, 4-1 league) is set to host Valley Catholic (Ore.) on Tuesday.

Clatskanie buckles down on Warrenton

CLATSKANIE — The Clatsknaie girls basketball team held Warrenton scoreless in the fourth quarter and in doing so preserved a 43-30 win in 3A Coastal Range League play Friday.

Maya Helmen led the Tigers in the win with a game-high 16 points. Kylie Thomas added 11 points and Cloee McLeod added eight points.

Warrenton held an 8-7 advantage after one quarter but Clatskanie took the middle quarters by a tally of 31-22. Then in the fourth the Tigers’ defense got toothy and kept the Warriors off the scoreboard entirely.

McLeod added 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals in the win. Gracie Paints didn’t score a bucket but made four passes that led directly to points for her teammates.

Clatskanie (6-6, 3-2 league) is set to play at Taft on Wednesday.

