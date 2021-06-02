Girls Basketball roundup: Mark Morris holds off Columbia River

Mark Morris held the lead for the majority of the game, and especially when it mattered most, in a 42-37 2A Greater St. Helens League win over Columbia River on Wednesday.
After surrendering the first score of the game, the Monarchs took a 3-2 lead and never trailed again, but the Rapids stayed close for the duration. MM took a 9-7 after eight minutes and extended it to 20-15 at halftime.
Isabella Merzoian took control of the game for the Monarchs and scored nine points from beyond the arc in the third quarter to help extend the Monarchs' lead to eight at 34-26 entering the fourth.
The Rapids were able to scrape a few points off MM’s lead, but the Monarchs were able to hold them off thanks in large part to five fourth quarter points from Lily Koski-Haase.
Merzoian led the Monarchs with 14 points and finished the game with four 3-pointers. Brooklyn Schlecht finished with 11 for the Monarchs and added a team-high five assists.
MM coach Sean Atkins made special mention of Madi Noel who was “steady all-around and had her fingerprints all over the game.”
Lily Jonas did the most damage for the Rapids with nine points, all on 3s.
Mark Morris (3-8) has picked up wins in three of their last five games and looks to keep with their positive momentum against Hockinson at 7:30 p.m., Friday, in Brush Prairie.
Injured R.A. Long puts up a fight in loss to Washougal
R.A. Long is battling the injury bug, but the Lumberjills are still fighting. RAL lost 49-26 to Washougal in a 2A Greater St. Helens league game on Wednesday, but Jills coach Jan Karnoski is walking away with his head held high.
“It was one of the best games that I’ve ever been associated with at R.A. Long girls basketball — without a doubt,” Karnoski said. “We were so overwhelmed with the talent of Washougal…but our girls played so hard.”
The Lumberjills were without Bobbi Clark and Jayla Clark (no relation) once again as both of RAL’s post threats were out with injuries. Jadyn Terry, who had been filling in for Bobbi and Jayla in the low post, also went down in the JV game to further hinder the Jills. But they kept fighting.
RAL held the Panthers to 22 points across the first half, and although they could only match with 11, Karnoski was thrilled with the defensive effort.
“Our girls played so hard,” he said. “We played tremendous defense.”
RAL leading scorer Miranda Lomax saw limited minutes in the second quarter — even though Karnoski said it was “hard to take her out” as the Jills gave for minutes to prepare Myah Bodily to take over the point guard role as Lomax will be out of town for the district tournament.
Lomax reentered in the third and rattled off eight points on her way to a team-high 14 points. But Washougal’s Savea Mansfield and Skylar Bea were too much for the Jills as they combined for 37 points with 23 and 14, respectively.
R.A. Long (8-3) will be back home for the regular season finale against Wahkiakum at 5:30 p.m., Friday, at R.A. Long High School. With the final games in sight, Karnoski had plenty of people to thank for making this season possible.
“I just want to give everyone a big thank you,” he said. “This has been the toughest season…and they made the sacrifices. The coaches, players and parents have all made sacrifices to make this work.”
Toutle Lake routs Stevenson
TOUTLE — Toutle Lake’s defense shined in a 54-14 win over Central 2B opponent Stevenson on Wednesday.
Hailiegh Cooper led the Ducks with a double-double with a team-high 13 points and 11 rebounds in the comfortable win.
The Ducks didn’t give anything easy to the Bulldogs from the jump as they held Stevenson to just two points in the opening quarter and jumped out to an 11-2 lead. In the second, Toutle Lake kept the pressure on the bulldogs and held them to just five points to take a 23-7 lead at halftime.
The Ducks came out of the locker room and pieced everything together on both ends of the floor in the third. Toutle Lake doubled their first half scoring total with 23 points while their defense shut out the Bulldogs for the quarter to take a 46-7 lead to coast to victory in the fourth.