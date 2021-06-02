Girls Basketball roundup: Mark Morris holds off Columbia River

Lomax reentered in the third and rattled off eight points on her way to a team-high 14 points. But Washougal’s Savea Mansfield and Skylar Bea were too much for the Jills as they combined for 37 points with 23 and 14, respectively.

R.A. Long (8-3) will be back home for the regular season finale against Wahkiakum at 5:30 p.m., Friday, at R.A. Long High School. With the final games in sight, Karnoski had plenty of people to thank for making this season possible.

“I just want to give everyone a big thank you,” he said. “This has been the toughest season…and they made the sacrifices. The coaches, players and parents have all made sacrifices to make this work.”

Toutle Lake routs Stevenson

TOUTLE — Toutle Lake’s defense shined in a 54-14 win over Central 2B opponent Stevenson on Wednesday.

Hailiegh Cooper led the Ducks with a double-double with a team-high 13 points and 11 rebounds in the comfortable win.

The Ducks didn’t give anything easy to the Bulldogs from the jump as they held Stevenson to just two points in the opening quarter and jumped out to an 11-2 lead. In the second, Toutle Lake kept the pressure on the bulldogs and held them to just five points to take a 23-7 lead at halftime.