Girls Basketball Roundup: Lomax, Clark lead R.A. Long over Columbia River

The R.A. Long girls basketball team threw out the playbook over winter break. Head coach Kyle Randall says they feel like a “completely different team” after adopting new philosophies on both sides of the ball to better fit the Lumberjills’ personnel.

Those changes already proved to be effective on Tuesday as the Jills hit the court after more than two weeks off and downed the Columbia River Rapids 53-41 in 2A Greater St. Helens League action.

Miranda Lomax and Jayla Clark handled the bulk of the scoring for the Jills, combining for 46 of RAL’s 53 points in the win.

Lomax paired her game-high scoring total with nine rebounds and eight assists for and all-around performance.

Clark added 20 points for the Jills and impressed Randall with the way she operated against the Rapids.

“It was her best game of the season by far and not just because of how many points she scored, but just how she was getting her points,” he said. “She was running hard in transition, she got three of four kick-ahead passes just sprinting down the floor and beating the defense down.”

Kathryn Chapin also made her impact felt in her first start for the Jills this season. Although she only added four points, she helped drive the Jills effort levels.

“Her energy affected the entire game, especially defensively,” Randall said. “She was a beast on the boards. She was in the passing lane getting deflections and steals and frustrating whoever she was guarding on ball.”

The Jills took a 17-11 lead in the second quarter to break a tie at the end of the first thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Lomax. But the Rapids responded with a run to take a 28-24 lead at the half.

Then RAL came alive on the defensive end and held the Rapids to just three points in the third. Offensively, the Jills posted 17 points to take a 41-31 lead into the fourth where they were able to hold off the Rapids.

“They kept their composure and kept fighting on the defensive end and forced a lot of turnovers and forced a lot of missed shots, which allowed us to rebound and get out in transitions,” Randall said.

The strong third quarter is something the Jills have grown accustomed to. Although Randall would prefer his squad to play their best for all four, they seem to find their comfort zone after making halftime adjustments.

“We know that we’re a third quarter team,” Randall said. “That’s just kind of been the pattern for us all season long. They came out and executed the plan that we put together at halftime and it worked out.”

Randall said his team feels refreshed after the break. They held competitive practices during their time off and improved while gaining confidence, something they will need as they head into a stretch of 14 games over the next five weeks.

“It’s going to be a grind for sure, but the break really helped us,” Randall said. “Just being off for two weeks and we didn’t have any games at all over the break, so we were able to just practice and build that chemistry and rhythm.”

R.A. Long (2-4) will face off with another league opponent on the road at Woodland on Friday.

TRC topples School for the Deaf

VANCOUVER — The Eagles of Three Rivers picked up a league win Tuesday with a 36-21 win over the Washington School for the Deaf in girls basketball action.

Sophomore guard Kelsey Poyner poured in 17 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists for Three Rivers Christian.

“(We) were able to build a lead throughout the game and never trailed after the initial score by the WSD team,” said TRC coach Walter Poyner.

Freshman sharp shooter Elizabeth Romanillos added 17 points with seven rebounds in the win. Sophomore forward Josie Bollinger pulled in 14 rebounds and blocked five shots.

TRC (1-2, 1-1 league) is scheduled to host Naselle on Jan. 11.

