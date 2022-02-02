Girls Basketball Roundup: La Center achieves liftoff against Castle Rock

LA CENTER — The Castle Rock girls basketball team ran into an extended rough patch defensively Wednesday night in a 63-30 1A TriCo League loss at the hands of La Center

The Rockets put up 22 first half points but still trailed by 15 points at halftime.

“(We) just didn’t have the answer for (Kylee) Stephens and (Gianna) D’Emilio,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

In the second half their offensive output stalled out, too, with just eight points total over the final 16 minutes.

Brooke Wirkkala led Castle Rock with eight points and seven rebounds. Kate Loftus added seven.

“I thought Kate had a good game,” Karnofski said. “Brooke played great defense tonight.”

Kynsi Bayes tallied four points, three assists and seven rebounds for Castle Rock while Susan Mosqueda scored six.

“Our kids battled and never gave up,” Karnofski added.

Castle Rock (3-14, 2-5 league) is set to play at White Salmon on Friday.

Tigers’ furious comeback falls short at Taft

LINCOLN CITY — The Clatskanie girls basketball team ran out of time on a spirited comeback attempt Wednesday night, scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter before falling 43-36 to Taft in 3A Coastal Range League basketball action.

After ending the first quarter tied, Clatskanie was outscored 24-11 in the middle quarters. Chloe Peterson led the home team with 12 points.

Clatskanie got hot in the final eight minutes, though, with Cloee McLeod scoring nine of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.

“Big night for Cloee Mcleod,” said Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore.

McLeod added eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block to her final statline, but it still wasn’t enough.

Jaycee McLeod pulled down ten rebounds to go with five points. Maya Helmen added five points and four steals in the comeback effort.

Clatskanie (6-7, 3-9 league) is set for a Highway 30 Hootenanny rematch at Rainier on Friday at 6 p.m.

Naselle knocked out by Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — The Naselle girls basketball team fell a notch in the 1B Columbia Valley League standings on Wednesday after losing to Mossyrock, 52-21.

The Comets allowed 35 points in the first half and never scored more than nine in a quarter themselves. Mossyrock managed 18 steals in the contest and never let Naselle get comfortable.

Payton Torrey scored a game-high 20 points for the Vikings and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

“We played great, it was a big win for us,” Mossyrock coach, and LCC basketball alum, Autumn Moorcroft told The Chronicle. “It was our best first half of basketball all year.”

Lauren Katyryniuk led Naselle with 10 points.

No game report was provided to The Daily News by Naselle.

Naselle (8-8, 3-1 league) was set to host Three Rivers Christian on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0