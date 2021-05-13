Girls Basketball Roundup: Kelso can’t overcome tough start in loss to Storm

VANCOUVER — Playing without its star and stalwart on the point, the Kelso girls basketball team was lost for a quarter on the way to a 62-46 loss at Skyview on Thursday in 3A/4A girls basketball action.
Natalie Fraley, Kelso’s leading scorer and leader on both sides of the ball, was absent, playing instead in a travel ball tournament in Arizona. Without her, Kelso was disoriented from the start. The Hilanders couldn’t get anything going at all on offense, and had trouble keeping their zone defense up and running. When the final buzzer on the first quarter rang out, the Hilanders looked up at the scoreboard and saw that they were trailing 20-0.
“Honestly, I was just starting out with how we had to bring up our effort a bit,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “Start there, get a little tougher on offense. They were fine, like, ‘Ok, what do we do now?’ I don’t think anyone really held their head or anything.”
Going into the second, Hamilton made the switch from zone defense to man, which started to hamper the Storm’s offense more. And on offense, Lexi Grumbois — filling in at the point spot for Fraley — kick-started the offense.
Grumbois put in nine of Kelso’s 12 points in the second quarter, then went on to lead the Hilanders with 19 for the game.
“That really sparked us,” Hamilton said. “That was the best of her career.”
As the quarter wore on and the second half began, Evermore Kaiser emerged as a target down low, adding 15 points for Kelso and pacing the Hilanders on the glass with 11 rebounds.
Despite finding their groove as the game went on, and putting up 22 points in the fourth quarter alone, the visitors weren’t able to get back within striking distance. But taking the loss at face value, Hamilton was happy with much of what she saw — about three-quarters of it, to be exact.
“We started getting the back-door cuts a little bit, started finding some open spots on their zone, got some stops, and kept it where it was at,” she said. "Forty-six points in three quarters is pretty darn good for us without Natalie. “
Kaydence Mackin scored seven points for Kelso, and Josie Ahrens added four.
Kelso (2-6) is scheduled to play at Mountain View next Monday.