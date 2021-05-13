Girls Basketball Roundup: Kelso can’t overcome tough start in loss to Storm

VANCOUVER — Playing without its star and stalwart on the point, the Kelso girls basketball team was lost for a quarter on the way to a 62-46 loss at Skyview on Thursday in 3A/4A girls basketball action.

Natalie Fraley, Kelso’s leading scorer and leader on both sides of the ball, was absent, playing instead in a travel ball tournament in Arizona. Without her, Kelso was disoriented from the start. The Hilanders couldn’t get anything going at all on offense, and had trouble keeping their zone defense up and running. When the final buzzer on the first quarter rang out, the Hilanders looked up at the scoreboard and saw that they were trailing 20-0.

“Honestly, I was just starting out with how we had to bring up our effort a bit,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “Start there, get a little tougher on offense. They were fine, like, ‘Ok, what do we do now?’ I don’t think anyone really held their head or anything.”

Going into the second, Hamilton made the switch from zone defense to man, which started to hamper the Storm’s offense more. And on offense, Lexi Grumbois — filling in at the point spot for Fraley — kick-started the offense.

Grumbois put in nine of Kelso’s 12 points in the second quarter, then went on to lead the Hilanders with 19 for the game.