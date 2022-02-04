Girls Basketball Roundup: Kalama gangs together to top Three Rivers

KALAMA — It was a taste of what might have been for Kalama on Friday night. It was a glimpse of what could have been if they’d been able to stay healthy and put their best five on the court night in and night out. In the end, it was certainly a 50-33 non-league win over the Three Rivers Christian girls basketball team that will serve as punctuation on their 2021-22 campaign.

Kalama led from the get-go and won every quarter by at least four points. Aubrey Doerty led the Chinooks attack with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

“(It was) nice to have some of the gang back together for one final game,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said.

Reese Johnston scored 11 points, with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the ‘Nooks. Chloe Larsen grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds and dished three assists. Syd Johnson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The win brings Kalama’s season to a close with a record of 3-13

Three Rivers Christian will play in the District tournament next week.

