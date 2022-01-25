Girls Basketball Roundup: Hall ties Kalama herself, Winlock wins big

KALAMA — Addison Hall matched Kalama tit-for-tat Tuesday night, scoring 31 points all by her lonesome during a 76-31 win over the Chinooks in Central 2B League girls basketball action.

Visiting the antique town along the Columbia, the Cardinals came out focused on attacking the rim and followed their game plan to the letter. Winlock attempted just two three-pointers in the contest, burying them both, and spent the rest of the time notching buckets from point-blank range.

“The team did a great job executing the game plan: look to steal, run the floor and get to the rim,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

Hall swiped a game-high nine steals to help buoy the impressive scoring output. Winlock managed 20 five-fingered discounts as a team.

Charlie Carper put up a double-double in the win with 16 points and 14 rebounds to go with seven steals. Madison Vigre added 14 points while putting together a perfect night at the charity stripe on six attempts.

As a team, Winlock sank 16-of-22 shots from the free throw line.

Kalama found itself down by a dozen after one quarter, and that turned out to be their best eight minute stretch of the game. Chloe Larsen led Kalama with a 15-point and 11-rebound double-double to go with four blocks.

“Well, if there is anything in our veins, it’s to never give up,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said.

Aubrey Doerty and Hannah Johnson were next on the scoring list for the Chinooks with four points each. Doerty added a team-high five assists.

“I was sure proud of 8th grader Hannah Johnson coming in on her first day back after 10 day quarantine and playing some great defense in the second and 4th quarter against Hall, who was lights out tonight,” coach Doerty said. “We had some great opportunities to convert on the press but to no avail.“

Kalama (2-12, 0-9 league) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass on Saturday.

Winlock (11-7, 5-4 league) is currently slated to host Toutle Lake on Monday. The Cardinals’ game against Onalaska, previously slated for Thursday, has been postponed.

Toledo takes T-Wolves best shot, leaves the woods laughing

RANDLE — Morton-White Pass gave the Riverhawks a run for their money Tuesday but the girls from Toledo got the last laugh in a 60-48 win in C2BL happenings.

Toledo went off for 21 points in the fourth quarter to add eight points to their advantage but the game was far from a laugher prior to that offensive outburst.

“They hung right with us the whole game,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “They played well. They were doing a good job shooting and moving the ball on us. It took us a while to get things figured out.”

Natalie Armstrong led MWP with 17 points.

For Toledo, Greenlee Clark and Taylor Langhaim split the scoring duties by posting 18 points each. Rose Dillon added 11 points to the winning tally.

Leading 41-35 after three quarters, the Riverhawks finally found some room in the T-Wolves zone over the final eight minutes in order to secure some breathing room.

“The girls heated up. Dillon had three 3’s tonight and between Clark and Langhaim we were doing a good job of getting the ball to them in the middle of that zone,” Wood said. “Abbie Marcil led us with 10 rebounds and I thought Rodriguez did a great job of running the point for us tonight and getting the ball moving against their zone.”

Toledo (9-7, 3-4 league) is scheduled to play at Stevenson on Monday. The Riverhawks’ game against Wahkiakum previously scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

Rockets start and end well, lose to Eatonville

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls basketball team opened and closed Tuesday’s game in winning fashion, but let Cruisers get loose in the middle quarters in a 42-33 non-league loss.

“We just can’t seem to score, and you know that is the name of the game,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Just can’t seem to find the right combination.”

The Rockets took a 7-6 lead after one quarter and played the final frame to a 13-13 tie. In between, though, Eatonville got the best of their hosts. A 19-13 advantage at halftime turned into a 29-20 deficit for Castle Rock after three.

Hailey Rath led Eatonville with a game-high 18 points.

On the other end, Castle Rock didn’t have anyone reach double digits in the scoring column. Susan Mosqueda led the Rockets with nine points.

“Susan hustles and works hard. I am proud of her effort,” Karnofski said.

Brooke Wirkkala added seven points with six rebounds while Kynsi Bayes tallied four points to go with a team-high 10 rebounds.

“Kynsi has been a rebounding machine lately, and what a great kid,” Karnofski added.

Castle Rock (2-13, 1-7 league) is scheduled to host Seton Catholic on Friday.

