Girls Basketball roundup: Hall and Vigre go wild to push Winlock past Pe Ell

Ilwaco (2-1) is scheduled to host Northwest Christian on Tuesday, though Bittner is already looking forward to the Spartans’ return trip to the coast on May 24.

“We will be ready for them the second time around,” he said.

Castle Rock can’t keep up with T-wolves

GOLDENDALE — Goldendale held the Castle Rock girls basketball team to single-digits in the three of the four quarters Saturday, as the Timberwolves jumped ahead early and then grew their lead in a 55-38 Rockets loss.

The Rockets only managed eight points in the first quarter and seven in the second, while the Timberwolves posted 16 in the first alone and went into halftime up 26-15.

Castle Rock shot 4-for-15 from the field in the first half, and finished the game at just under 31%.

Brooke Wirkkala scored 15 points, going 6-for-7 on field goals and hit the Rockets’ only three-pointer. Payton Kessler put up eight points, all in the second half. Ella Anderson went 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the first half and finished on five points.

Castle Rock (0-2) is set to play at White Salmon on Monday.

Slow start downs Naselle at Mossy