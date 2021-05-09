Girls Basketball roundup: Hall and Vigre go wild to push Winlock past Pe Ell

WINLOCK — Addison Hall did everything for Winlock in Saturday’s 63-60 comeback win over Pe Ell as she tallied a 32-point triple-double on the night.
“We won a dog fight today,” Winlock coach Tori Nelson said. “We played an exhausted, undermanned Pe Ell team who shot lights out. At one point in the fourth we were down eight. We kept our composure, tightened up our defense, and took care of the ball.”
Hall was just about perfect in all facets of the game. In addition to her 32 points, she snatched 16 rebounds and moved the ball all over the floor with 10 assists and led all players in those categories.
“I am willing to bet Addison is the first (girls) Winlock player to have a triple-double,” Nelson said. “They just didn’t have an answer for her. And her chemistry with Madison has helped us in many ways.”
Madison Vigre served as the ideal complement to Hall’s performance. Vigre scored 22 points of her own and added 11 rebounds to notch a double-double and made shots at an impressive 60% clip.
Hall was also efficient from the floor by nailing half her shots and finishing a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point land.
Pe Ell played short-handed with just six players during a grueling stretch that had them playing their fourth game of the week on Saturday.
The Trojans were able to make a game of it thanks in large part to their stellar 3-point shooting. Pe Ell nailed 12-of-18 shots from long range to keep the Cardinals pushing to keep up throughout the game.
Annika Mason led the Trojans charge with 23 points and six 3-pointers. All six of her makes from beyond the arch came in the first half.
“For us to respond to all those 3s, I’m pretty impressed,” Nelson told The Chronicle. “We have crumbled under much less.”
Carol Ann Baldwin also added 18 points for the Trojans and made four threes of her own. Charlie Carper played an important role with 13 points for Pe Ell.
The Cardinals climbed back from their eight-point fourth quarter deficit and took the lead when Vigre hit two clutch free throws to put the Cardinals up 61-60.
Nine of the final 11 points for Winlock came from guard Karlie Jones. A make from Hall underneath with 20 seconds left sealed the win for the Cardinals.
Nelson noted the importance of the win coming off a tough home loss to Onalaska on Thursday.
“That was a huge win for us, confidence-wise,” Nelson told The Chronicle. “That’s a game in past years’ that we lose. We turn the ball over in the end or do something silly when we have the lead. But we didn’t do that tonight. I’m very happy with this win, especially with it being our third game this week.”
Winlock (2-1) moves on to play Stevenson on the road at 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Forks snaps Ilwaco’s P2BL streak
FORKS — Ilwaco’s four-year-long league winning streak came to a halt Saturday, far from home, as the Fishermen lost to Forks 57-40.
The Spartans jumped out with a small lead early, and then took advantage of an injury to Ilwaco’s leading scorer, Erika Glenn. With Glenn out for most of the second quarter after taking a knee to her thigh, Forks capitalized and kept the Ilwaco offense out of sorts the rest of the first half.
“By then (when Glenn returned), the lead was stretched and we couldn’t make a comeback,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.
Glenn returned late in the first half and played the rest of the game, finishing off with a team-high 14 points. Zoey Zuern added 12 points, Olivia McKinstry scored eight, and Juli Fleming put up six.
Meanwhile, Forks star Chloe Leverington put up 22 points in the post to lead all scorers.
On defense, Bittner said Forks trapped hard in the corners with a 1-3-1 zone, forcing a number of turnovers for the Fishermen.
“We just had a lot of unforced bad passes that led to easy baskets for them,” Bittner said. “Along with just not making open looks that we had.”
Ilwaco (2-1) is scheduled to host Northwest Christian on Tuesday, though Bittner is already looking forward to the Spartans’ return trip to the coast on May 24.
“We will be ready for them the second time around,” he said.
Castle Rock can’t keep up with T-wolves
GOLDENDALE — Goldendale held the Castle Rock girls basketball team to single-digits in the three of the four quarters Saturday, as the Timberwolves jumped ahead early and then grew their lead in a 55-38 Rockets loss.
The Rockets only managed eight points in the first quarter and seven in the second, while the Timberwolves posted 16 in the first alone and went into halftime up 26-15.
Castle Rock shot 4-for-15 from the field in the first half, and finished the game at just under 31%.
Brooke Wirkkala scored 15 points, going 6-for-7 on field goals and hit the Rockets’ only three-pointer. Payton Kessler put up eight points, all in the second half. Ella Anderson went 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the first half and finished on five points.
Castle Rock (0-2) is set to play at White Salmon on Monday.
Slow start downs Naselle at Mossy
MOSSYROCK — One full quarter into its game against Mossyrock, the Naselle girls basketball team was still looking for its first points, and that tough start gave the Vikings a head start in what ended up being a 53-34 win for the hosts.
After getting shut out in the first quarter, the Comets only managed eight in the second, and went into halftime down 25-8. Mossyrock only won the second half by two points — and Naselle played the Vikings completely even in the scoring column in the fourth quarter — but the Comets just had far too deep a hole to dig out of.
Kaylin Shrives finished with nine points on 4-for-13 shooting from the field and a 1-for-3 night from the line. Bella Colombo also scored nine, hitting Naselle’s only three-pointer of the day.
As a team, the Vikings let loose from range, draining seven three-pointers to Naselle’s one.
Naselle (0-3) is set to host Columbia Adventist on Tuesday.