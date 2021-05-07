Girls Basketball roundup: Glenn’s 36 leads Ilwaco past Raymond

ILWACO – Erika Glenn’s 36 points, paired with some clutch free-throw shooting, pushed Ilwaco past Raymond in a 43-40 come-from-behind victory on Thursday.
The Fisherman fell behind early as they were outscored 14-10 in the first quarte but bounced back in the second to take a 23-19 lead by the end of the first half.
A defensive third quarter held both offenses back, but Raymond managed to make up the deficit and tie the game at 28 entering the fourth.
Raymond strung together a run and forced Fisherman coach Ned Bittner to call a timeout with three minutes remaining. During the timeout, Bittner said he switched up the defense, which helped Ilwaco cut the lead down to one.
Glenn was sent to the free-throw line after drawing a foul on a drive to the hoop with 22 seconds left. The foul took Raymond’s second leading scorer Kyra Gardner out of the game and gave Glenn a chance to take the lead at the line. Both shots from the charity stripe were pure and the Fisherman defense held on for the win.
Glenn added 13 rebounds to go along with her 36 points to notch a double-double. She was no slouch on the defensive end, either, as she tallied six steals. Olivia McKinstry did her part on the boards as she grabbed nine rebounds for the Fisherman.
Ilwaco (2-0) is set to lace them up again at 5 p.m., Saturday way down the road at Forks.
Rockets fall behind early in loss
VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock girls basketball team couldn’t keep up with King’s Way Christian out of the gate and faced too deep of a hole to get free in a 62-40 loss in their 1A TriCo League girls basketball opener.
The Knights put up 22 points in the first quarter on 8-of-15 shooting. For their part, the Rockets shot 33% from the field in the opening quarter, but that clip fell down to 27% for the game.
By halftime, King’s Way was up 37-17, and despite a stronger fourth quarter, Castle Rock couldn’t get the deficit any closer at the end of the second.
“We got out-rebounded in the first half,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofksi said. “We settled down a bit and played much better in the second half.”
Payton Kessler led the Rockets with 14 points, and Brooke Wirkkala scored 11.
Castle Rock (0-1) is scheduled to play at Goldendale on Saturday
Three Rivers stymied by Mossyrock
MOSSYROCK — The Three Rivers Christian girls basketball team was overmatched Thursday by a Mossyrock side that had “trouble taking its foot off the gas,” according to TRC coach Wayne Hayes, in a 61-11 loss for the visiting Eagles.
“Mossyrock is a very good team,” Hayes said. “They continue to have good athletes and a strong program.”
The Vikings went into halftime up 36-8, and limited the Eagles to three points in the second half, including just one in the fourth quarter.
“Our girls realize we have a lot to learn, but it is a bit demoralizing,” Hayes said.
Three Rivers Christian (0-2) is scheduled to play at Columbia Adventist on Monday.