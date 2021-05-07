Girls Basketball roundup: Glenn’s 36 leads Ilwaco past Raymond

ILWACO – Erika Glenn’s 36 points, paired with some clutch free-throw shooting, pushed Ilwaco past Raymond in a 43-40 come-from-behind victory on Thursday.

The Fisherman fell behind early as they were outscored 14-10 in the first quarte but bounced back in the second to take a 23-19 lead by the end of the first half.

A defensive third quarter held both offenses back, but Raymond managed to make up the deficit and tie the game at 28 entering the fourth.

Raymond strung together a run and forced Fisherman coach Ned Bittner to call a timeout with three minutes remaining. During the timeout, Bittner said he switched up the defense, which helped Ilwaco cut the lead down to one.

Glenn was sent to the free-throw line after drawing a foul on a drive to the hoop with 22 seconds left. The foul took Raymond’s second leading scorer Kyra Gardner out of the game and gave Glenn a chance to take the lead at the line. Both shots from the charity stripe were pure and the Fisherman defense held on for the win.

Glenn added 13 rebounds to go along with her 36 points to notch a double-double. She was no slouch on the defensive end, either, as she tallied six steals. Olivia McKinstry did her part on the boards as she grabbed nine rebounds for the Fisherman.