Girls Basketball roundup: Glenn breaks Ilwaco single-game record, Fishermen down Warriors

PUYALLUP — Erika Glenn made the most of the final regular season game of her high school career on Tuesday. The senior star went off once again, this time in record-breaking fashion, and Ilwaco rolled out easy victors at Chief Leschi, 77-32.

The result was never in question — with the Fishermen leading 29-4 after one quarter of play, it was obvious how the game was going to go — but as Glenn kept scoring and scoring, she started jumping higher and higher up Ilwaco’s single-game record books.

Glenn sat on 40 points at halftime, just three off the Ilwaco school record for points in a game. In a blink of an eye out of the break, she was at 42, then got into the key and hit one another jumper to give her the top mark all-time.

On the next trip down the court, for good measure, Tiana Ramsey found Glenn open on the wing, and the senior drained it for career points 45, 46, and 47, before coach Ned Bittner finally stepped in.

“We called a time out and had a little congrats in our huddle,” he said.

Glenn didn’t get back in to score for the rest of the game, but still ended up outscoring the Warriors by 15 points herself. Behind her, Ramsey and Jaymi Kemmer both scored nine points, and Ione Sheldon added six.