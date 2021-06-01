Girls Basketball roundup: Glenn breaks Ilwaco single-game record, Fishermen down Warriors

PUYALLUP — Erika Glenn made the most of the final regular season game of her high school career on Tuesday. The senior star went off once again, this time in record-breaking fashion, and Ilwaco rolled out easy victors at Chief Leschi, 77-32.
The result was never in question — with the Fishermen leading 29-4 after one quarter of play, it was obvious how the game was going to go — but as Glenn kept scoring and scoring, she started jumping higher and higher up Ilwaco’s single-game record books.
Glenn sat on 40 points at halftime, just three off the Ilwaco school record for points in a game. In a blink of an eye out of the break, she was at 42, then got into the key and hit one another jumper to give her the top mark all-time.
On the next trip down the court, for good measure, Tiana Ramsey found Glenn open on the wing, and the senior drained it for career points 45, 46, and 47, before coach Ned Bittner finally stepped in.
“We called a time out and had a little congrats in our huddle,” he said.
Glenn didn’t get back in to score for the rest of the game, but still ended up outscoring the Warriors by 15 points herself. Behind her, Ramsey and Jaymi Kemmer both scored nine points, and Ione Sheldon added six.
Ilwaco (9-2) will get the rest of the week off, and open postseason play next Monday.
Monarchs mowed over in Chehalis
CHEHALIS — The Mark Morris girls basketball team’s non-league trip north ended in rough fashion, with the Monarchs falling 77-30 on Tuesday.
Despite hanging tough early — Mark Morris trailed just 12-7 midway through the first quarter — the visitors just couldn’t hang on for long. W.F. West ended went on a 33-5 run to end the first half, punctuated by a 28-point second quarter.
“They started applying a little pressure and we struggled,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said.
Though the scoring slowed down from that breakneck pace in the second half, the Bearcats continued to add to their lead, only allowing the Monarchs to reach double-digits once, in a 10-point third quarter.
Bella Merzoian finished on 10 points to lead Mark Morris, with Lily Koski-Haase put in six.
W.F. West’s Drea Brumfield led all scorers with 21 points.
Mark Morris (1-8) was scheduled to get right back into 2A Greater St. Helens League play, facing off against Columbia River at home on Wednesday.
Winlock can’t keep offense going at Napavine
WINLOCK — A rough second half saw a game that was in reach slip away for Winlock in a 47-28 loss to Napavine in Central 2B League play.
“They beat us at their game today,” Winlock coach Tori Nelson said. “And we couldn’t buy a bucket in the second half.”
To be more specific, the Cardinals went 4-for-28 from the field in the second half — including a paltry 1-for-15 in the third quarter — to finish with just 10 points in the final 16 minutes.
Meanwhile, Napavine’s defense continued to force turnovers — Winlock gave it up 13 times in the first half and 11 in the second — and got its offense out into transition for easy buckets.
“They always have active hands and are looking to push the ball,” Nelson said.
Addison Hall scored a team-high 12 points for Winlock, and brought in 14 rebounds for another double-double.
Madison Vigre led the Cardinals on the glass with 15 boards, to go along with nine points. She also dished out four assist.
As a team, Winlock shot 24% from the field.
Still, it was the Cardinals getting out ahead early, running out to an 11-8 lead after a quarter of play behind six points from Hall. In the second, though, Napavine’s defense started to dictate the pace of play, holding Winlock to seven points, in an omen of what was to come.
Winlock (5-5) is scheduled to wrap up its regular season at Adna on Friday.
Comets end regular season on winning note
MENLO — The Naselle girls basketball team jumped out early and held on to victory to end its regular season, downing Willapa Valley 41-33 on Tuesday
Every single Comet that came onto the court made their way into the scoring column in an even performance. Kaylin Shrives was the only Naselle player to end up in double figures, finishing with 12 points, and she also led the Comets with seven rebounds.
Echo Cenci scored nine points, Peyton Dalton tacked on six. Lauren Katyryniuk, Hollie Haataia, and Bella Colombo all added four — Colombo also led the team with seven rebounds — and Grace Hunt pitched in two to round the night out.
The Comets jumped out to a 13-6 lead after a quarter, then held the Vikings to just five points in the second to go ahead 21-11 at halftime. Willapa Valley closed the gap to six points after three quarters, but Naselle got back to its early form on defense, forcing the Vikings back into single-digits in the fourth to come out winners by eight.
Naselle (7-3) is scheduled to open its run at the 1B District tournament on Thursday.
Rainier loses grinder to Taft
RAINIER — The Rainier girls basketball team found itself in another grinder of a game, but couldn’t come out on top this time, falling to Taft 31-20 on Tuesday.
The Columbians only managed more than five points in one quarter, and while the Tigers couldn’t do much more on offense, they turned in one 14-point period in the second that proved to be enough to kickstart their lead for good.
Taft went into halftime up 21-14, then held Rainier to six points in the second half to seal the win.
The Columbians shot 14% from the field, going 6-of-42 on the night. Reese Schimmel led the way with eight points and added six rebounds. Kalli Budge and Aubrey Sorenson both added four — the former leading Rainier with seven rebounds — and Lacey Makinson and Kyla Cook scored two points apiece.
Rainier (1-2) will get a week to prepare for the first Highway 30 Hootenanny of the season, hosting Clatskanie on June 8.