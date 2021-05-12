Girls Basketball Roundup: Fraley’s 24 not enough as Heritage downs Kelso

VANCOUVER – A slow fourth quarter doomed Kelso in a 56-47 loss to Heritage on Tuesday in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League matchup.
The Hilanders and Timberwolves both struggled to find the bottom of the net early on, but remained neck-and neck for the majority of the game.
Heritage built a two-point lead in the first quarter, but the teams traded blows across the second and third quarters. Both teams scored 14 in the second, and the Timberwolves’ two-point lead held at 24-22 at halftime.
Both teams remained even in the third quarter with 17 points apiece. Natalie Fraley led the Hilanders in the quarter with seven points as Kelso went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe and Heritage kept a 41-39 lead into the fourth.
The wheels fell off for Kelso as they struggled to hit shots in the fourth, while Heritage kept on pace. The Hilanders managed just eight points in the quarter and went 2-for-6 from the free-throw line after going perfect from the stripe in the third.
Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton was proud of the way her team played despite the loss.
“Played a super tough game and played with great effort,” Hamilton said. “Shots just did not fall in the fourth.”
Fraley was consistent from start to finish and had six of Kelso’s eight fourth quarter points on her way to a 24-point outing.
Evermore Kaiser also scored in double-digits with 10 and just missed out on a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds.
Lexi Grumbois scored nine for the Hilanders and moved the ball well with five assists.
Keanna Salavea led Heritage with 17 points and Alex Rosenbaum tallied 10 for the Timberwolves.
Kelso (2-4) looks to bounce back against Skyview at 7 p.m., Thursday, in Vancouver.
Jills shuts down Rapids
VANCOUVER – The Lumberjills of the hardwood continued their strong start to the season in a 43-30 win over Columbia River on Tuesday in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball matchup.
R.A. Long controlled the game from start to finish, although things started slow for both squads in the first period. The Lumberjills were able to take a 6-4 lead at the end of the opening quarter as Myah Bodily opened the game with a 3-pointer to get the Jills started, but it would be the last shot RAL would make from long range on the day.
The Lumberjills extended their lead in the second quarter and found momentum on offense with a 15 point effort to take a 21-16 lead at halftime.
RAL broke the doors down in the third quarter with strong play on both sides of the ball. The Lumberjills outscored the Rapids by ten in the quarter and held Columbia River to just four points to take a 35-20 lead into the fourth.
Columbia River couldn’t make a dent in the Lumberjills’ lead over the final eight minutes and RAL held on for the win.
Miranda Lomax and Jayla Clark led the Lumberjills with 11 points each and Clark added six rebounds for RAL. Bobbi Clark had a strong game with nine points and dominated the board with 14 rebounds.
RAL coach Jan Karnofski said that the key to the game was the defense refusing to allow the Rapids to penetrate the paint and score on the inside. However, the Jills got a little ahead of themselves and lacked ball security with 26 turnovers on the night.
“We have a very quick team and love to go a 100 mph on the break which causes some errant passes, dropped balls or traveling violations,” Karnofski said. “But if we could dial it back a notch, I think we would be a little more successful. Or we can continue to go a 100 mph and clean it up a tad.”
Karnofski said he’s satisfied with the team’s effort despite a lack of experience playing alongside one another.
“For having only two practices with a full squad, I am very proud of the team's work ethic and their ability to rise to the challenges of the COVID season,” he said.
R.A. Long (2-0) will look to improve its conference record against Fort Vancouver at 7:30 p.m.,Friday, in Vancouver.
Willapa wallops Three Rivers Christian
RAYMOND – Three Rivers Christian couldn’t keep up with Willapa Valley on either side of the floor on Tuesday in a 57-8 non-league loss.
Willapa Valley jumped out to a 21-2 lead in the first and never looked back as they slowly pulled their foot of the gas in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Eagles averaged just two points per quarter. They scored two points in the first and fourth quarter, four in the second and were held scoreless in the third.
The Eagles weren’t at full strength and were forced to play inexperienced players to fill out the lineup.
“Got a couple injuries that sidelined or hindered starters, and we don’t have a bench with experience to come in and hold down the fort,” TRC coach Wayne Hayes said.
Kelsey Pointer led the way with four points. The Eagles’ other makes came from Kendal Newport and Nicole Walker.
Three Rivers Christian (0-4) plays the Washington School for the Deaf at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, in Vancouver.