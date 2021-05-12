Girls Basketball Roundup: Fraley’s 24 not enough as Heritage downs Kelso

VANCOUVER – A slow fourth quarter doomed Kelso in a 56-47 loss to Heritage on Tuesday in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League matchup.

The Hilanders and Timberwolves both struggled to find the bottom of the net early on, but remained neck-and neck for the majority of the game.

Heritage built a two-point lead in the first quarter, but the teams traded blows across the second and third quarters. Both teams scored 14 in the second, and the Timberwolves’ two-point lead held at 24-22 at halftime.

Both teams remained even in the third quarter with 17 points apiece. Natalie Fraley led the Hilanders in the quarter with seven points as Kelso went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe and Heritage kept a 41-39 lead into the fourth.

The wheels fell off for Kelso as they struggled to hit shots in the fourth, while Heritage kept on pace. The Hilanders managed just eight points in the quarter and went 2-for-6 from the free-throw line after going perfect from the stripe in the third.

Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton was proud of the way her team played despite the loss.

“Played a super tough game and played with great effort,” Hamilton said. “Shots just did not fall in the fourth.”