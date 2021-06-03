Girls Basketball roundup: Adna snaps Toledo win streak

ADNA — Toledo nearly edged out Adna in a Central 2B League seeding game on Thursday, but Toledo couldn’t find the bottom of the net in the fourth quarter in a 44-41 heartbreaker.

“It was a tight game,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “Kind of the typical Adna-Toledo game, back-and-forth, single digits. It was a pretty good game.”

The loss snaps an eight game winning streak for Toledo as the regular season comes to a close.

Marina Smith put together a strong shooting night from 3-point range for Toledo as scored all of her team high 15 points on threes. Smith hit two from beyond the arc in the first quarter to help give Toledo an early 13-11 lead.

Toledo matched its scoring output in the second quarter, but Adna poured in 14 and Toledo led 26-25 heading into halftime.

Smith helped spark Toledo once again with two 3-pointers in the third, but Toledo couldn’t gain any separation and took a one score, 36-34 lead into the fourth.

But the shots stopped falling for Toledo in the fourth. A 3-pointer from Smith and a bucket from Greenlee Clark were the only makes for Toledo in the final period.