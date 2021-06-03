Girls Basketball roundup: Adna snaps Toledo win streak

ADNA — Toledo nearly edged out Adna in a Central 2B League seeding game on Thursday, but Toledo couldn’t find the bottom of the net in the fourth quarter in a 44-41 heartbreaker.
“It was a tight game,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “Kind of the typical Adna-Toledo game, back-and-forth, single digits. It was a pretty good game.”
The loss snaps an eight game winning streak for Toledo as the regular season comes to a close.
Marina Smith put together a strong shooting night from 3-point range for Toledo as scored all of her team high 15 points on threes. Smith hit two from beyond the arc in the first quarter to help give Toledo an early 13-11 lead.
Toledo matched its scoring output in the second quarter, but Adna poured in 14 and Toledo led 26-25 heading into halftime.
Smith helped spark Toledo once again with two 3-pointers in the third, but Toledo couldn’t gain any separation and took a one score, 36-34 lead into the fourth.
But the shots stopped falling for Toledo in the fourth. A 3-pointer from Smith and a bucket from Greenlee Clark were the only makes for Toledo in the final period.
“We only had five in the fourth,” Layton said. “We had a few turnovers and I thought we had some good looks, we just kind of went cold in the fourth quarter.”
Despite the slowed down offense, Toledo still had a chance to tie it from 3 after surrendering a late lead, but the shot didn’t fall and Toledo went home as the fourth seed in the C2BL entering the District tournament.
After the game, Layton had a message to his team as they prepare for the postseason.
“I told them, ‘Learn from our mistakes, and then as soon as you leave the locker room, forget about it and focus on our next game because that’s even more important,'” Layton said.
As the fourth seed, Toledo (8-3) will get to host the opening round game of the tournament. Layton expects their opponent to be Northwest Christian on Saturday, but a start time was not yet set in place.
“There’s still something special about the District Tournament and anything can happen,” Layton said.
Naselle dominates Wishkah
NASELLE — Four Naselle Comets finished in double figures in a huge 74-28 win over Wishkah Valley on Thursday.
Lauren Katyryniuk led the charge with 19 points for the Comets. Bella Colombo added 16 for Naselle and shared the rock with a team-high six assists on the night. Kaylin Shrives and Hollie Haataia were also in double figures as they scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Haataia helped get Naselle going by registering four straight makes in the first quarter as the Comets jumped out to a 17-8 lead.
The second quarter belonged to the Comets. They held Wishkah to just six points and exploded on the offensive end with a monstrous 36 points. Katyryniuk led the huge quarter with 12 points and Colombo added 10 as the Comets took a 53-14 lead at halftime.
Naselle slowed things down in the second half, but still managed to score 14 points in the third quarter before calling off the dogs in the fourth with the win secured.
Naselle caps their regular season with an 8-3 record as they await their opponents in the opening round of the District Tournament.