Girls Basketball: Ilwaco comes up winners across river
Girls Basketball: Ilwaco comes up winners across river

Basketball stock

Basketballs sit in a box next to a high school court in The Daily News coverage area. "Winter" sports seasons are set to run through June in Washington.

 Jordan Nailon

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Ilwaco girls basketball team returned to play after an unanticipated week off in victorious fashion, fording the Columbia and beating Astoria 55-31 in the battle of the Fishermen.

“Always good to beat our cross-river rival,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

Erika Glenn led the visiting Fishermen with 15 points, six steals, and five assists. Olivia McKinstry put up an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Chloe Stringer and Ione Sheldon both finished with seven points, the former added eight boards.

Ilwaco kept Astoria — playing in its first game since the COVID-19 shutdown ended its postseason run early in 20202 — down defensively in the first quarter and poured it on at the other end, taking a 19-6 lead after the first eight minutes. Astoria came back to put up 10 in the second quarter, but didn’t break double-digits in either the third or the fourth.

Ilwaco (4-1) is scheduled to play at South Bend on Wednesday. The two sides faced off to open the season on May 4, with the Fishermen coming away 65-18 winners.

