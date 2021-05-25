Clark and Lomax combine for 40 as R.A. Long outlasts Mark Morris in OT

The duo of Bobbi Clark and Miranda Lomax helped push R.A. Long past a determined Mark Morris team in a 56-52 overtime win on Tuesday. Clark and Lomax combined for 40 points with 21 and 19, respectively.
“The dynamic duo,” RAL coach Jan Karnoski said. “They work in tandem, they live together, they’re sisters, they play all summer together…they know what’s going on. They work as a tandem extremely well and they’re hard-nosed players.”
The Monarchs looked determined to take down the Lumberjills as they continue to search for their first win of the season. MM head coach Sean Atkins said he felt the Monarchs played their most complete game this season.
“Great execution,” Atkins said. “(It was) our best offensive game we’ve had all year. It’s nice to see everything starting to come together.”
MM started hot with back-to-back made 3s from Lily Koski-Haase to get started on a hot shooting night and take an early lead. The Lumberjills shrugged off the early deficit and managed to take a 10-9 lead in a defense-heavy first quarter.
The Monarchs deployed the box-and-one to try to slow down Lomax on the perimeter.
“We did that for two games now,” Atkins said. “Absolutely, that was the plan. It worked better the other night.”
Lomax was still able to find success on the offensive end for the Jills. After three first-quarter points, she took charge with nine in the second, but the Monarchs continued to hang around as RAL led by just two, 23-21, at halftime.
With the focus on Lomax, Clark thrived on the inside in the second half. Clark took control of the paint as the Monarch defenders were spread thin trying to keep tabs on Lomax on the outside.
“The past couple of games I’ve been kind of timid down low and (there was) something about tonight,” Clark said. “I am one of the biggest girls in our league. I need to use it to my advantage and tonight I was just ready for it.”
Clark was strong in the paint through the third, but, yet again, the Monarchs still found a way to stick close to the Jills as RAL’s advantage shrunk to 34-33 entering the final period.
In the fourth, the Monarchs finally found a run to take the lead as Koski-Haase erupted for 12 points and had the Monarchs up five with four minutes to play.
“She was due,” Atkins said of Koski-Haase. “She had been struggling the first few games of the year here so she was due to have a big outbreak. She just had that look in her eye to take over and go get some baskets.”
The Lumberjills managed to stem the tide and claw back in the final minutes. A drive by Kathryn Chapin cut the lead to just two, then a Lomax floater locked the game at 48. Another Lomax make was answered by Mark Morris’ Erica Snyder to tie the game at 50 with 18 seconds left.
The Lumberjills held the ball for the last shot, but with fouls to give, the Monarchs fouled Lomax three times to run down the clock without sending her to the line. The Jills inbounded with five seconds left and the ball made its way into Clark’s hands where her 3-pointer bounced off the rim as time expired.
“We got it to overtime, that was the key,” Karnoski said. “But the big key was the veteran leadership in the last four minutes of regulation and in overtime they kind of took over and made some good decisions and ran off the clock…we handled it really well.”
In overtime, RAL jumped out early thanks to back-to-back makes from Clark. Clark also picked up an assist when she found Chapin wide-open down low to put the Jills up six. MM failed to register a field goal in overtime as they could only connect on two free throws as the Jills survived to win.
“I was letting the adrenaline take over and I was just thinking of it as 0-0,” Clark said after shaking off an injury late in the fourth quarter. “It’s a new half, new quarter, so I was just ready to start from the beginning. I think we came out with better momentum than we did originally in the beginning of the game. Which is nice to see that we have the energy to continue to do that and not be tired.”
“Heck of a game from us,” Atkins said. “It’s a little bittersweet that we didn’t get to finish it the way I wanted.”
Koski-Haase big fourth quarter gave her a team-high 17 points on the night. Emma Fisher and Madi Noel each dished in nine points for the Monarchs.
Clark and Lomax’ 40 points were the backbreaker for the Monarchs compared to their matchup with the Jills last week, Atkins said.
“The other night I felt like we did a good job on Lomax and Clark, I thought everyone else beat us,” he said. “Tonight, I think nobody else beat us but Lomax and Clark.”
R.A. Long (6-1) took the floor again at 7 p.m, Wednesday, on the road in Woodland. Mark Morris (0-6) was also back in action at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Fort Vancouver.