Clark and Lomax combine for 40 as R.A. Long outlasts Mark Morris in OT

Lomax was still able to find success on the offensive end for the Jills. After three first-quarter points, she took charge with nine in the second, but the Monarchs continued to hang around as RAL led by just two, 23-21, at halftime.

With the focus on Lomax, Clark thrived on the inside in the second half. Clark took control of the paint as the Monarch defenders were spread thin trying to keep tabs on Lomax on the outside.

“The past couple of games I’ve been kind of timid down low and (there was) something about tonight,” Clark said. “I am one of the biggest girls in our league. I need to use it to my advantage and tonight I was just ready for it.”

Clark was strong in the paint through the third, but, yet again, the Monarchs still found a way to stick close to the Jills as RAL’s advantage shrunk to 34-33 entering the final period.

In the fourth, the Monarchs finally found a run to take the lead as Koski-Haase erupted for 12 points and had the Monarchs up five with four minutes to play.

“She was due,” Atkins said of Koski-Haase. “She had been struggling the first few games of the year here so she was due to have a big outbreak. She just had that look in her eye to take over and go get some baskets.”